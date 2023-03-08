​

SCHROON LAKE – A Schenectady man died when his snowmobile apparently broke through the ice on Schroon Lake recently.

Paul J. Kelleher, 71, was found by State Forest Rangers after family members reported him missing on March 4.

He was located just after midnight near the Schroon Lake Marina.

State Police said Kelleher was snowmobiling with family members on Schroon Lake when the group became separated due to snow whiteout conditions. When he did not reappear at his camp on the northeast shore of the lake, his family members believed he had fallen through the ice and called 911.

Forest Rangers came to the lake with an airboat and began searching for Kelleher. The rangers found Kelleher on the ice and he was pronounced deceased at the site by an Essex County coroner.

State Police were with Forest Rangers, Schroon Lake Fire and Rescue, and the Essex County coroner.