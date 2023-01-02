KEENE VALLEY — Local volunteers are doing their best make sure those under siege in Ukraine have a chance to stay warm this winter.
“As we all know, the Ukrainian people are suffering under the Russian missile barrage. People are having a hard time staying warm,” Naj Wikoff said on his Facebook page request for donations of sleeping bags and some winter clothing.
“Growing up in Lake Placid, I know how tough living in the cold can be. So, my church, partnering with USA luge, is trying to make a difference by gathering up new or in good condition sleeping bags, along with winter hats, gloves and underwear (new). Any money we get will go to purchasing generators.
“We will ship over what we collect on January 6. Please let your friends know. Can’t be in bright colors as snipers/drones are a problem. Thanks.”
Russia invaded nearby Ukraine last February and the two countries have been engaged in war since then.
A post on Wikoff’s page says the Russian military has been sending wave after wave of rockets into Ukraine, targeting power stations and other infrastructure.
As a result, there have been an increasing number of blackouts throughout the country, leaving people trying to stay warm.
Wikoff’s church, the Keene Valley Congregational Church, and USA Luge in Lake Placid, have organized a collection of sleeping bags and winter clothing in recent days that will be sent to Ukraine.
Volunteers from the church have collected more than 100 sleeping bags and large amounts of winter clothes to be sent overseas. These items will be shipped out Jan. 6 from Newark, N.J. to Ukraine.
Items came in from across the region with some from as far as Albany.
Donations will be collected at the church at 1791 Route 73 in Keene Valley or at USA Luge at 57 Church St. in Lake Placid until Jan. 4.
Aside from dark colored sleeping bags new or in good condition, collectors are also looking for dark winter hats, hunter gloves, new winter socks and long underwear (tops and bottoms).
For more information, text 518-312-5800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.