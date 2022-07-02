PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Mission of Hope began in 1998 as a response to Hurricane Mitch, still the single, longest sustained Category V hurricane to strike this hemisphere.
Sr. Debbie Blow, OP, was the Campus Minister at Seton Academy when Hurricane Mitch killed 11,000 people and caused damages estimated at $6.08 billion in its wake from Oct. 22 to Nov. 9, 1998.
‘WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING’
“That’s when I said, ‘You know, we need to do something,” the outgoing executive director of the North Country Mission of Hope said.
“’We need to share hope somehow.’ That’s when, (with) two other people — Eve McGill and Yamilette Flores — that’s when the Mission began.”
Blow never really intended to take the first trip. She’s deathly afraid of flying. She’s also deathly afraid of spiders and snakes.
“So, I was going to plan the whole thing and not go,” she said.
“It was Sister Stephanie (Frenette, also a Dominican Sister of Hope), who said to me, ‘You might live to regret that because your students will be part of this, and you will not understand their experience.’”
Blow went. Terrified.
“I had laryngitis for two weeks from my fears,” she said.
“While we were on that very first trip, we were going up to the orphanage and coming back. It was an old bus that was no longer safe in the United States. It was dark because there wasn’t power in most parts of the country yet.”
‘If WE NEVER CAME BACK’
Blow sat next to a student that she had been advised not to take him because “he was going to be trouble.”
“I said to myself, and I said to this person, ‘That’s is exactly why this young man needs to go,’” she said.
“He needs to have a wake-up call. He needs to understand how fortunate his life is.’ So, I took him. and coming down from the orphanage, coming down from the mountain, I was sitting with him on the bus. He had had a very emotional experience at the orphanage.”
The student turned to her, and said “Do you know what the greatest thing would be?”
Blow was exhausted. She couldn’t speak well. She was fearful coming down the mountain with a group of kids on a bus she doubted could get them safely to the bottom.
She didn’t want to have a conversation. All of this is going through her head, but she didn’t say any of that.
“I said, ‘No, what would the greatest thing be?’ He said to me with tears in his eyes, ‘If we never came back.’
“That’s when the Mission of Hope was born. That’s truly when it went from being a one-time making ourselves feel good, but never changing anything on the ground really, to establishing relationships and addressing the systemic issues of poverty and marginalization.”
‘IT’S TIME’
The Mission has clocked 75 trips in the last 22 years.
“There are signs along the way as to (why) this was what I was being called to do,” she said.
“Now, I really just believe this is what I’m being called to do. It is not easy. I don’t think it’s any easier than going and being afraid as I was, but I know it’s right. In my soul and in my heart, I know it’s right. It’s time. It’s just time to move the Mission to the next stage, and someone else can run with it.”
Between Sister Stephanie’s medical circumstances, and Blow’s cancer coming back with a vengeance, something had to give.
“The thing that was most secure at the time of my decision, and this is another piece of it, the most certain piece that I could let go of was the Mission,” she said.
“Because I’m not certain about Sister’s care and her health in the coming months and years. I’m not certain about my care and my health in the coming months, but I knew the Mission would be fine. That was the thing I had to let go of.”
