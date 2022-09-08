Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
History
2022 1814 Commemoration Inc. Commemoration of the September 11, 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh. 10 a..m. – 4 p.m. Museums open. Downtown, Old Base Museum Campus & Alice T. Miner; 10 a.m. Tours Old Base, Clinton County Historical Association Museum pre-register 518-561-0340; 5-6 p.m. Riverside Cemetery Memorial Ceremony, 30 Steltzer Rd. off Broad Street, Plattsburgh.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Exhibit
“Journey” featuring paintings and fiber works of Silver Lake Road artists, Heidi Gero and Carrie Plumadore. Opening reception 5:30-7 p.m. RSVP by email appreciated. Show Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Open to public Sat, 1-2:30pm, and by appointment. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com 646-734-0703.
History
2022 1814 Commemoration Inc. Commemoration of the September 11, 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh. 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Museums open Downtown, Old Base Museum Campus & Alice T. Miner in Chazy; 10 a.m. Tours Old Base, Clinton County Historical Association Museum pre-register 518-561-0340; 11: a.m. Culver Hill Memorial Ceremony, Culver Hill Historical Park, Route 22 B, Beekmantown; Noon Reenactors arrive for Grand Encampment, Kent Delord House Museum grounds-17 Cumberland Ave.; 1 p.m. Halsey’s Corners Ceremony, Corner of Halsey Place & Boynton Ave.;3-3:30 p.m. The Sound of Bagpipes; 3:30 – 06:20 p.m. Music & Entertainment at “Israel Green’s Place” Trinity Park Tent, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Music by Stan Ransom & Peter Cadieux, 4:30-6:20 p.m. Music by Too Tall String Band; 4-10 p.m. Information Booth (buttons, schedules, souvenirs, water) next to City Hall, City Hall Place; 4-9 p.m. Food Court & Exhibits, Trinity Park; 4:30-9:30 p.m. “The Tavern,” Enjoy an adult beverage at Lower Court Street Parking Lot Tent across from Trinity Park. Microbrews from Valcour Brewing Company and Oval Craft Brewing Company; 7 p.m. Greater Adirondack Ghost Tours Tickets available at start of tour at North end Trinity Park. Tour limited to 75 people; 6:30 p.m. Tribute Concert Honoring Veterans and Everyday Heroes, City Hall steps, Boy Scout Honor Guard escort Honor Flight Veterans, Welcoming Remarks – Tom Donahue, President 1814 Commemoration Inc., National Anthem – Ms. Tally Duells, Pauline Stone — Executive Secretary, North Country Honor Flight, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest -Welcome, Tom Donahue/Mayor Rosenquest – Special Presentation Honoring Veterans and Everyday Heroes; 7 p.m. Champlain Valley Irish Dance Performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Adirondack Jazz Orchestra in Concert courtesy of the City of Plattsburgh, Surprise guest performer singing “The Battle of Plattsburgh Bay;” 9:30 p.m. Fireworks “Rockets Red Glare” sponsored by Eagle’s Nest Veterinary Hospital, view from City Hall Place and lawn surrounding Macdonough Monument.
Music
The Apollos. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Dance
Macomb Ball. 7-10 p.m. Live music by Cedar Waxwing. Jane Austen type dress.Trinity Park under a dazzling tent in Plattsburgh. $10 button gives access to all Battle of Plattsburgh events including the Macomb Ball.
History
2022 1814 Commemoration Inc. Commemoration of the September 11, 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh. 8– 10 a.m. Cannonball Run, Old Base Oval. Sponsored by Plattsburgh YMCA. On-site registration and starting point at The Y on the Oval, 52 US Oval, Plattsburgh, 518-563-7463; 9–10 a.m. The Sound of Bagpipes and Drums; 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. Farmer’s Market, Entrance at Bridge & Green Streets; 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Monument Challenge. Thomas Macdonough Monument (Closed 1 – 2:30 p.m. during the parade and closed if it rains) “The Challenge” – 156 steps up…156 steps back down. Survive the Challenge, get your button, name on website, chance to win $50 gift card; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1814 Reenactor Grand Encampment, 19th Century Civilian Trades and Military Life Demonstrations, Kent Delord House Museum grounds, 17 Cumberland Ave.; 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Exhibits, City Hall Lobby, (closed during the parade); 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Information Booth (buttons, schedule, souvenirs, water) next to City Hall, City Hall Place; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Food Court & Exhibits, Trinity Park; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Children’s Old Time Village Fair, Macdonough Monument grounds. Chateau Ramezay Museum Guides from Montreal, exhibits, demonstrations, face painting, Merriloons “Clown Entertainment”, Champlain Valley Irish Dance, 4-H Clubs Demonstrations & Farm Animals, Alice T. Miner Museum Crafts, Journey Into Reading & Children’s Books, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Study, exhibits & crafts, North Star Underground Railway Museum; CEFLS and the Plattsburgh Public Library, a Storywalk and Crafts, Plucky Rooster Contest; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monument Challenge, Thomas Macdonough Monument; 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Kids’ Muster & Parade, Noon, City Hall lawn; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Museums open Downtown, Old Base Museum Campus & Alice T. Miner; 10 a.m. Tours Old Base, Clinton County Historical Association Museum pre-register 518-561-0340; 10 a.m. Reenactment, Naval Weapons Demonstrations, Wilcox Dock Area — 95 Cumberland Ave.; 10 a.m. – Noon, “Israel Green’s Place”In Trinity Park Tent. Music by: Nate Pultorak and John Wagar; 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m History Talks, Trinity Church across from Trinity Park, “Hiram Paulding; Unsung Hero Of The Battle of Plattsburgh” speaker: Stan Ransom, “Early Miscalculations by Military Leaders in the War of 1812” speaker Don Wickman; 11 a.m. Celebrity Bed Race Regatta, City Hall Place & Lower Court St. sponsored by Plattsburgh Noon Rotary; 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. Sailing Master of 1812, City Hall Place, in front of City Hall; Noon-12:30 p.m. Kids’ Muster & Parade, City Hall Place & Trinity Park presented by Stan Ransom, Gratto Family, Benjamin Pomerance and Bagpipers Gerry Tetreaut & Kim Matthews; 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Stephen Gratto Comedy Juggling & Variety Performer, City Hall Place, in front of City Hall; 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Parade theme, “The Navy At Plattsburgh,” A Battle fought with local builders, local ships & local heroes. Parade Registration — Cumberland Avenue, City Hall Place, Durkee Street; 2-9 p.m. The Tavern at Lower Court Street Parking Lot Tent across from Trinity Park, Microbrews from Valcour Brewing Company and Oval Craft Brewing Company; 2:30- 2:50 p.m. Gratto Family Comedy, Juggling & Variety performers, City Hall Place, in front of City Hall; 2:45 – 03:30 p.m. Beat Retreat Bands play in front of City Hall; 3:30 – 6 p.m. “Israel Green’s Place” in Trinity Park Tent. Music by: Ursa and the Major Key; 3:30 p.m. Reenactment Historical Weapons Demonstration, 95 Cumberland Avenue – adjacent to Wilcox Dock; 7 p.m. Greater Adirondack Ghost Tour. Tickets available at start of tour at Plattsburgh Farmers Market Parking Lot on Green Street. Tour limited to 75 people. $5 discount w/Commemorative Button; 7 – 10 p.m. Macomb Ball, English Country Dancing in Trinity Park Tent. All welcome, no dancing experience required. Music by Cedar Waxwing. Commemorative Button required for dancers.
Miscellaneous
Rustic Furniture Fair. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Included with admission. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Music
Phoenix Mendoza. 7 p.m. Chateaugay Town Hall Theater, 191 East Main St., Chateaugay. Tickets $25 in advance, $30 at the door. FootHillsArtSociety.com 518-903-1980.
Stinky Boots Band. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
History
2022 1814 Commemoration Inc. Commemoration of the September 11, 1814 Battle of Plattsburgh. 10 –11 a.m. Worship Service, Champlain Monument Gazebo, Cumberland Avenue; 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. Museums Downtown, Old Base Museum Campus & Alice T. Miner; 10 a.m.- Tours Old Base, Clinton County Historical Association Museum pre-register 518-561-0340; 11 a.m. – Noon Shape Note Singers, Kent Delord House Museum lawn; 11– 11:30 a.m. Irish Dance Workshop, Stage on City Hall Steps “Learn how to Irish Dance” with Champlain Valley Irish Dancers; 11 a.m.–Noon Crab Island Ceremony, view from the docks of the Battlefield Gateway Memorial Park, Rte., 9 South, across from Stewart’s Shop; 10 a.m. –3 p.m. 1814 Reenactor Grand Encampment, 19th Century Civilian Trades and Military Life Demonstrations, Kent Delord House Museum grounds; 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. Information booth (buttons, schedule, souvenirs, water) next to City Hall, City Hall Place; 11 am.– 3 p.m. North Country Classic Cars, Lower City Hall Place; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Food Court & Exhibits, Trinity Park; 11 am.–3 p.m.Old Time Village Fair, Macdonough Monument grounds, exhibits, crafts, demonstrations presented by: Chateau Ramezay Museum Guides from Montreal, Plattsburgh Fire Department, Alice T. Miner Museum, Point Au Roche State Park Nature Study, Bookburgh Books, Journey into Reading, USS Saratoga Replica, Caricature/Joe Ferris Art, Plucky Rooster/ Champlain Centre Mall and face painting; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monument Challenge, Thomas Macdonough Monument; 11 a.m.– 3 p.m. Adirondack Raptors with Mark Manske, Macdonough Monument grounds; 11 a.m. –1 p.m.“Israel Green’s Place” in Trinity Park Tent. music by Ferris and the Wheelers; 12:30 p.m. Kids’ Muster & Parade, Trinity Park & City Hall Place presented by: Stan Ransom, Gratto Family, Benjamin Pomerance and Bagpipers Gerry Tetreaut & Kim Matthews; 11 a.m. Reenactment Naval Weapons Demonstrations, Wilcox Dock, 95 Cumberland Ave.; 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. City Hall Steps, entertainment by Champlain Valley Irish Dance; Noon History Talks in War of 1812 Museum Old Base Campus “How Captain Macdonough maneuvered to victory in the Battle of Plattsburgh” with Keith Herkalo and “Aiken’s Volunteers and the Battle of Plattsburgh” with Joy Demarse; Noon-2 p.m.Exhibits the anchor and murals City Hall; 1 p.m.Reenactment Historical Weapons Demonstrations, 95 Cumberland Ave., adjacent to Wilcox Dock; 1-2:30 p.m. Fire Engine Pull, City Hall Place; 1-3 p.m. “Israel Green’s Place” n Trinity Park Tent. Music by: Fulton’s Folly; 2:30 –3 p.m. Plucky Rooster Crowing Contest, City Hall Stage , Get Your “Crow” On, sponsored by: Champlain Centre Mall, Emily Moosman, Mkt, Mgr. and Joe Ferris “Plucky Rooster;” 3 p.m. 50/50 Raffle Winner Drawing (not required to be present to win).
Miscellaneous
Rustic Furniture Fair. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Included with admission. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Storytelling
HOWL Story Slam: Theme: All in a Day’s Work. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Bolton Landing Brewing Co, 4933 Lake Shore Dr, Bolton Landing. Pay What You Can $5-10 (Cash, Check, or Venmo adkctr4writing). All attendees pay at the door (no pre-registration or ticket sales)
WEDNESDAY. SEPTEMBER 14
Writing
Barkreaders: Christopher Locke. Open Mic. Admission free. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway St., Saranac Lake.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Exhibit
Saranac Lake’s Third Thursday ArtWalks. 5-7:30 p.m. Downtown Saranac Lake.
Music
Celebrating Béla Bartók. 6 p.m. Live Zoom discussion with Peter Laki, Ph.D. “From the Wellspring to the Ocean — Bartók’s Life Journey.” To learn more about each of the programs and to register for the live events, visit www.historicsaranaclake.org/celebrating-bartok.This series is supported by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash. 7:30 p.m. Strand Center Theatre, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. 518-563-1604. www.strandcenter.org
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Music
TPR. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Festival
44th Annual St. Augustine’s Applefest. Craft fair at 10 a.m., food, games, raffles, community parade at 11 a.m., Chicken BBQ at 1:30 p.m. Peru.
Music
Plattsburgh Metal Show. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Gallery
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years. Marth Jackson Fashion Show. 1 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Music
Open Mic. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Music
Atom Ghost. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
Town of Schuyler Falls — Music in the Park: The Bootleg Band. 6 p.m. This concert sponsored by NYSCOPBA. River Street Park, off Mason off Route 22B in Morrisonville. Bring chairs or blankets. Food/drinks available for purchase. Free.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Exhibit
Saranac Lake ArtMarkets. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Riverfront Park next to the Lake Flower boat launch.
Miscellaneous
The Adirondack Harvest Festival. Noon-5 p.m. Essex County Fairground, Westport.
Global Festival 2022. 2-6 p.m. Elizabethtown Social Center — Route 9, Elizabethtown.
Xperience for All Day. 10 .am.-5 p.m. Admission and event are free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Music
Dos En Uno. The Monopole, 7 Protection Ave. Plattsburgh. 518-563-2222.
BluSeed Studios Celebrating 20 Years: Beat Authority Dance Party. 7 p.m. Suggested Donation. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. 518-891-3799.
DEADLINES
Writing
Open call for submissions to the Gardan Journal. Deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. Craigardan features Essex-County based artists.Due out in early December. Inviting contributions in the form of words (poetry, essays, articles, etc.), images, video, field notes, or sound; and article topics of particular interest include but are not limited to: social justice, adirondack history and environmental stewardship, rural economies, and art and culture. All published artists receive a free copy of the Journal plus print and digital recognition. For more information: craigardan.org/gardan
ONGOING
Exhibits
Art Weekly. A group show and collaboration Downtown Artist Cellar and NCPR. Through Sept. 9. Downtown Artist Cellar, 410 East Main St. Malone. Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m; Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
North Country Interpretations. Through Sept. 5. Katharine H. Welling’s oil paintings and David Murphy’s photography.. Heron Marsh Art Gallery, Paul Smith’s College VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Proceeds from the exhibit will benefit the Paul Smith’s Visitor’s Interpretive Center.
Corscaden Barn Gallery “Salon Show 2022.” July 14-Sept. 5. Featuring the work of Ed Wheeler, Michael Gaudreau, Eva Kusmirek Stamper, Kate Gaudreau, Allen Stamper, Stephanie DeManuelle, Sandra Hildreth, Sid Miller, Elsa Dixon, Julia Gronski, Jeff Wiegand, Lynda Mussen, Garrett Jewett, Dennon Walantus. 58 Beers Bridge Way, Keene Valley. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 518-576-9850.
Gallery Show: Maeve Brammer. 2-4 p.m. Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge, 12198 Old Rte 9N, Upper Jay.
Fifty Years with a Camera: Photography by Barry Lobdell. Sept. 2-30. Adirondack Artists Guild, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake.
The Book of Eve by Dear Simon Photography. Sept. 2-30.The Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff Street, Plattsburgh. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts, or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit strandcenter.org.
Paul Matthews, An Adirondack Artist. Curated by Frissie Reed, this exhibit features a selection of Matthews’ stunning landscapes and portraits. Rosenberg Gallery Exhibition. Show through October 8. Adirondack History Museum, 7590 Court St., Elizabethtown. adkhistorymuseum.org
“Journey” featuring paintings and fiber works of Silver Lake Road artists, Heidi Gero and Carrie Plumadore. Show Sept. 10-Oct. 29. Open to public Sat, 1-2:30pm, and by appointment. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd fl, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. TahawusCenter@gmail.com 646-734-0703.
Miscellaneous
The American Pickers. Month of August. The History Channel hit television returns to New York to film episodes of the hit television series. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. Facebook: @GotAPick
Storytelling Open Mic at Whitcomb’s. 2nd Wednesday of every month, 7-9 p.m. Sign-up list opens at 6:45 (if you want to tell a story).Hosted by storytellers Teddi Rogers, Mac MacDevitt, and Chris Locke. Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NYS Route 22, Whallonsburg. $5 suggested donation. Phone 518-963-7777 E-mail: admin@thegrangehall.info
Museum
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum. Open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Located at 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh. There will be no admission, but donations will gladly be accepted. Visitors can learn the history of the base, which was the oldest active military installation from the War of 1812 to 1995 when the base was closed. Visitors can try out the FB-111 Cockpit Procedures Simulator, sit at a re-activated Atlas-F Missile Launch Console and operate the keys to simulate a launch of an Atlas ICBM, view an actual B-52 Ejection Seat, and hear a working “Klaxon.”
The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is looking for dedicated and reliable individuals to become a board member, docent or volunteer. Call Jackie Madison, 518-572-9552 or Email: ugr@frontier.com
Music
Peabody’s Acoustic Music Series. Tuesdays 7-9 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Karaoke. Thursdays. 8 p.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Peabody’s Open Mic Night. Every 1st & 3rd Wednesday. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. 7-11 Clinton St. Plattsburgh.
Scholarships
Dalton Rashad Criss Memorial Scholarship. Established in memory of Dalton Criss to support North Country students enrolled at SUNY Plattsburgh. To learn more and make a donation, visit. www.alumni.plattsburgh.edu/dalton
Writing
Friday Night Writes: A happy hour of writing. 5 p.m. In-person at Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Masked & vaccinated. Bring proof of vaccination.
Teen Writing Lounge. Open each Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway, Saranac Lake. Teens may drop by, no appointment necessary. Open for group visits. To book, email info@adirondackcenterforwriting.org
UPCOMING
Fallfest. Oct. 2. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Adirondack Experience, The Museum at Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30. 518-352-7311 theadkx.org
Tupper Lake Plein Air Festival. Oct. 5-9. Tupper Arts, 106 Park St., Tupper Lake. Free. Registration information to be announced; visit tupperarts.org for updates.
21st Annual Lake Placid Film Festival. October 20-23. All Sessions Passes on sale. www.adirondackfilm.org
