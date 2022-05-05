Submit a listing: The deadline to submit information for each week’s Sights & Sounds, which runs every Thursday, is 5 p.m. the Friday before publication.
Eligible information is published free of charge to all organizations, profit and nonprofit.
Be sure to include time, date, location, phone number, cost and brief details about the event plus email address and/or website for publication. Don’t include website URL only — provide details for event.
Any events being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be designated with a (V) after the event name.
Any events that were scheduled and subsequently canceled or postponed due to the pandemic will simply say CANCELED or POSTPONED after the event name.
Send information to: Press-Republican, 170 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901; via fax: 518-561-3362; or by email: news@pressrepublican.com. Call 518-565-4131 for more information.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
Exhibit
Peru Community Church Centennial Display. 3-5 p.m. Peru Community Church Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street. The church historian will be there to answer questions.
Music
Just Jammin’ Music. 5-8 p.m. Peru Memorial VFW, 710 Pleasant St., Rte. 22B, Peru. Food specials 4 — 7 p.m.
Open Mic. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Buffalo’s Organ Fairchild. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Workshop
Along the Rocky Coast with Cynthia Rosen. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oils, advanced beginner and up, online class. $25. Lake Placid Center for the Arts. Contact: edonline@lakeplacidarts.org
FRIDAY, MAY 6
Dance
English Dance. 7-9 p.m.Clinton County Fairgrounds Square Dance Hall. Vaccinations are required $5 per person. Floor might be slippery so bring extra shoes. With or without a partner.
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Features rare family heirlooms that are rarely or never displayed. Among them are an 1832 wedding dress, military items from the Civil War, and manuscripts. The exhibit will include readings of family letters, so please bring a cell phone with headphones. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
The New Surreal works created by artist, Alex Reiter. Free reception 5-8 p.m. Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
Moods & Seasons, a watercolor exhibition by Suzanne Langelier-Lebeda. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Show thru May 31. The Adirondack Artists Guild Gallery, 52 Main St., Saranac Lake.
Theater
Another Op’nin’, Another Show. 7 p.m. in the Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Also included is a featured dance piece showcasing the work done in the choreography workshop that has been taught in tandem with lyric scenes. The performance is free and open to the public. Masks required.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Auditions
Adirondack Regional Theatre is holding auditions for Godspell and Rocky Horror Show. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. ART will be holding auditions for both “Godspell” and “Rocky Horror Show.” Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St. Plattsburgh. Callbacks for “Rocky Horror Show”, if needed, will begin at 4 p.m. Those auditioning must sing a song a cappella, perform a short two- minute monologue and take part in a dance audition. You can audition for one or both shows at the same time. “Godspell” will be performed August 4-7 at the Strand Theatre and August 11-14 at the Essex Theatre Company. “Rocky Horror Show” will be performed October 28-30 at the Strand Theatre.
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Photographs by Skip Murray. Artist opening May 5-7 p.m. May 7-July 7. Downstairs Gallery. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Mostly Spruce and Hemlock. A display of Kathleen Bigrow’s photos of Tupper Lake’s logging history. Refreshments provided. 4-7 p.m. Tupper Lake Arts Center, 121 Park St.
Miscellaneous
I Love My Park Day Event. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain or Shine. The North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association will host volunteers at the site of their historic museum as part of the statewide event. Volunteers from the Plattsburgh area are welcome to assist committed members and friends who will be addressing cleanup and maintenance tasks both inside the museum and outside on the museum grounds. North Star Underground Railroad Museum,, 1131 Mace Chasm Rd., Ausable Chasm. Register at: www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day. For more information, contact Jim Kloiber (518) 585-3215 or jkloiber@hotmail.com
The Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International fundraiser for local scholarship. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoors at Strand Center Artisan Markets. In the past, DKG raised scholarship monies with its popular Tea With Famous Ladies. COVID precautions have necessitated cancellation of the Tea again this year. A new scholarship fund raiser is the sale of greeting cards. DKG member artists have designed the cards, which are for sale at the Artisan Markets.
Music
One For The Road. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Jamcrackers. Benefit concert for Play ADK. 7 p.m. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Dr. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $5 for school-aged children. Proceeds from the show will support the establishment of a new children’s museum and family resource center in downtown Saranac Lake.
Theater
Another Op’nin’, Another Show. 7 p.m. in the Hartman Theatre, Myers Fine Arts Building, SUNY Plattsburgh. Also included is a featured dance piece showcasing the work done in the choreography workshop that has been taught in tandem with lyric scenes. The performance is free and open to the public. Masks required.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Exhibit
Treasures from the Attic. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets $25 general public/$20 museum members. Kent-Delord House Museum, 17 Cumberland Ave., Plattsburgh. Phone 518-561-1035 Email: kdhmuseum@gmail.com
Miscellaneous
Mother’s Day Brunch/Art Market by Saranac Lake ArtWorks, Trail Walks @ the VIC. 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Treat Mom to a waffle breakfast, find the perfect gift for Mom when browsing handmade art by talented local artists and then join an artist for a walk on the VIC trails. VIC staff will be cooking up a homemade waffle served with fresh maple syrup, fruit, yogurt, juice and coffee. Brunch will be served in the Heron Marsh Gallery space from 9 a.m.- noon. Cost is $10/person or $35 for a family of four. The Paul Smith’s College VIC, 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths. Phone: 518-327-6241 Website: www.paulsmithsvic.org. Email: vic@paulsmiths.edu Follow us with #AccessADK on social media
Music
Merle Jam. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
Exhibit
Peru Community Church Centennial Display. 3-5 p.m. Peru Community Church Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street. The church historian will be there to answer questions.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 11
Writing
Barkreaders featuring North Country author Sara Schaff. 7 p.m. Schaff will perform from her collection of short stories, The Invention of Love, and there will be an open mic where anyone can share something under five mins. This event is also free, with a suggested donation. Adirondack Center for Writing, 15 Broadway St., Saranac Lake.
THURSDAY, MAY 12
Exhibit
Peru Community Church Centennial Display. 3-5 p.m. Peru Community Church Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street. The church historian will be there to answer questions.
Film
Asbury Shorts USA, “41st Asbury Short Film Concert.” 7 p.m. Sarah LaDuke of WAMC Northeast Public Radio will serve as the screening’s Guest Host. Lake Placid Center for the Arts, 17 Algonquin Drive in Lake Placid.
For further information, reservations and directions please visit www.adirondackfilm.org.
Music
The Outcrops. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
FRIDAY, MAY 13
Music
Knotty G’s. 7 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s Concert Choir. A Choral Odyssey. 7:30 p.m. E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall. Director Timothy Morningstar, adjunct lecturer of music, and his students have crafted what they call “a musical menagerie of songs,” including works by Mozart, Barber, Strayhorn, and more. The concert is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, MAY 14
Exhibit
Wild at Heart. May 14-June 26. The exhibit will feature the paintings, drawings, and digital art works of Rachel Finn, the delicately fashioned botanical collages of Alison Haas, and the sculpture and pottery of Susan Burdick Young. Tahawus Windows Gallery, 2nd floor, 14234 Rt 9N, Main St. Au Sable Forks. Open to public Saturdays, 1-2:30 p.m., and by appointment 646-734-0703.
Miscellaneous
The Granny’s Attic Boutique sale. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Peru Community Church, 12 Elm St.
Music
The Outcrops. 5 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Theater
Festival of Theatre Arts. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.The Willsboro Central School Drama Club, in partnership the Depot Theatre Academy. Free and open to all students in grades 7-12 from any school, and offers the opportunity for participation in workshops in singing, acting, dance, and behind-the-scenes technology with Depot Theatre teaching artists from Broadway and beyond. Students are asked to wear masks when not performing. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration is open and should be submitted by May 10. The registration form is available online at www.depottheatre.org/festival. For more information, contact Jennifer Moore at jmoore@willsborocsd.org.
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. Noon. Gigi’s on the River, Keeseville. Visit website to make reservations, view menu, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 6 p.m. at Keeseville Elks. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
SUNDAY, MAY 15
Miscellaneous
The Granny’s Attic Boutique sale. 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Peru Community Church, 12 Elm St.
Music
Knotty G’s. 4 p.m. 20 Main, Main St., AuSable 647-0020.
Talk
A Journey to Sustainability: Stories told through mixed media works of Martha Jackson. Sustainability Talk 3-4 p.m. BluSeed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake.
Theater
Artistry Theatre presents The Hilarious Hillbilly Massacre. A Dinner Murder Mystery. 5 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Living Community, Plattsburgh. Visit website to make reservations, view menus, pricing. www.artistrytheatre.org
Writing
Anne LaBastille Memorial Writers Residency. Application deadline May 15 (via Submittable). Decision Announcement: July 2022 Residency Dates: September 25 – October 9. There is no cost to attend the residency, though there is a $30 application reading fee.
TUESDAY, MAY 17
Clay
Wheel 101. 6-8 p.m. Strand Center for the Arts, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Teacher: Nancy Armitage of Form n Func. Learn the basics of throwing on the wheel in this five-session class. Learn the studio basics as well as how to create one of a kind wheel thrown pieces finished with glaze. Receive free Open Studio for the duration of the 5 classes so you can practice your new skills outside of class times. Ages 18+. This class is a bridge into our Open Studio program. No prior experience needed. All materials are included. $200 Members / $215 Non-members.
Talk
The Haudenosaunee Creation Story and Sculptures with Emily Kasennisaks Stacey.
6:30 p.m. Lake Forest Senior Retirement Community, 8 Lake Forest Drive, Plattsburgh. Presenter Clinton County Historical Association.
Theater
Die-Cast Director Brenna Geffers & lead artist Anthony Crosby Creative Workshop. 7 p.m. Die-Cast creates new performance pieces using collective creative processes. Using a mix of written and physical practices, you can create your own tiny performance art piece. Learn techniques to banish writer’s block. Explore contact improvisation to expand your physical vocabulary. Wear clothes that you are comfortable moving in, and bring a notebook or paper (and pen) to write with. No experience necessary, all minds / bodies welcome. Suggested donation of $10 at the door. Upper Jay Art Center, 12198 Old Rte. 9N, Upper Jay. upperjayartcenter.org
THURSDAY, MAY 19
Music
Balkun Brothers. 6-10 p.m. The Waterhole, 48 Main Street, Saranac. 518-354-5441. Free show for Party on the Patio. 21+
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.