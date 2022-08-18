This being the summer, my thoughts naturally turn to the incredible strides that have gone largely unrecognized in the field of charcoal barbecuing.
I look back on my father’s day, when he and his generation had to scrunch up – I believe that was the term he used – pieces of paper, pile them up in a grill and carefully, expertly cover them with little twigs. It was quite an exacting science.
Then, he’d light the paper with a match and, at the precise moment when the twigs began to show signs of heating up just prior to igniting, he’d begin placing pieces of charcoal here and there so they, too, could catch fire before all the paper burned up.
In the meantime, he’d bend over and begin carefully blowing on the kindling just enough to coax a puerile flame but not enough to blow it out completely – and not enough to knock himself out completely from lack of oxygen. It was a treacherous process.
I was just beginning to hone the skills as a young man when I became aware of what was being called the “chimney,” an invention that proved to be to charcoal cooking what the internal combustion engine was to transportation.
It’s a kind of metal cylinder with an open top and a bottom of woven metal so you can put paper under the bottom. Then you put a small square of magic “fire starter” above the grating before filling the rest of the chimney with charcoal..
All of that preparation allows you to light a match, ignite the paper, and the starter will take it from there, eventually propelling flames out of the stubborn charcoal.
That combination of measures delivers you a cookable fire in, say 15 or 20 minutes. and who knows how many lives have been saved by relieving the cook of the risk of running out of breath, as well as eyebrows?
There is still one drawback, however. Charcoal cooking is, in certain ways, still is in its infancy. Charcoal, it seems, still issues a protest of its involuntary role in all of this by exuding enough smoke during ignition to make half of Plattsburgh look like downtown Beijing.
I recommend running for cover until the smoke subsides. My personal choice is my cellar, which has no open windows.
I’ll hide out there for about 15 minutes while earnestly praying that none of my neighbors will succumb to the complete absence of breathable air or to attempts to navigate the neighborhood without being able to see a foot and a half in front of them.
I nervously bite my nails the entire 15 minutes in hopes the smoke doesn’t invade a house and engulf an innocent neighbor trying to catch a catnap.
Once the fire appears, however, the smoke retires whence it came. Yet the cooking process is still far from under control.
My wife, who has never cooked on a charcoal grill, believes you need a hotter fire than the one I typically provide. Say, something on the order of the sun.
So she encourages me to pile more charcoal atop the ones already torridly aflame. The stove itself is pretty deep, so to make sure the fire is going to be close enough to the stuff being cooked, she urges draining a good share of the charcoal bag.
By the time the new coals have caught fire, you need to get cooking before the grill melts.
Hamburgers will cook in 30 seconds. In 31, they’re overdone. You’re best off wearing a heat-proof glove to turn the patties, and don’t waste any time on idle talk with passers-by. Otherwise, you can’t turn the burgers fast enough, and they’ll each look like the pieces of charcoal that started the whole mess in the first place.
Two hands are simply not enough. If that’s all you have, invest in a gas grill.
But charcoal cooking, come to find out, is not the season’s only neighborhood imposition. Whatever consequences come from charcoal’s assault on my consumers and neighbors – inedible burgers or unrewarding breaths – they’re mild compared with what a relative of my brother-in-law, John Girard, used to do with summer fire.
At his home on Long Island, Great-Uncle Tom applied unusual means to take care of all sorts of problems.
For instance, whenever he spotted an ant sprinting across his driveway, he’d go get his can of gasoline, pour it over the pavement and set it afire, making sure to dispatch the ant, and any accompanying it, to kingdom come.
If Great-Uncle Tom was changing the oil on his car and some spilled onto the tarmac, instead of sopping it up with a cloth, he’d put a match to it and declare it clean.
Great-Uncle Tom’s driveway was on fire more often than the California forests. All of this tended to make his neighbors – to say nothing of Great-Aunt Beulah – a trifle edgy.
Which goes to show, maybe my guests and neighbors would be less scornful of a burned hamburger or a puff of charcoal smoke if they were aware of what Great-Uncle Tom’s neighborhood endures.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
