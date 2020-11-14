Bumpy route through tranquility
I don't imagine anybody around here remembers Lee Lapensohn, except the few of us left who worked in the Press-Republican newsroom in the early '70s. He was the editor then, a young, engaging, tenacious and often combative newsman who demanded every ounce of talent and effort from those working for him.
My friend Ted remembers him. So do P-R alumni Ed Stransenback and Bob Goetz. Remember them?
Ted was a rookie reporter, right out of college after a Navy hitch and often having that last ounce of effort and other things wrung out of him. If Ted was the cub, Lee was the bear.
One afternoon, Lee and Ted got talking in the newsroom about fishing, and, as Lee's affirmations of his affection for the sport became more animated, so did Ted's. Why, you'd think he'd grown up in a wet suit.
After a while, Lee, driven by his love for the rod and reel, suggested they meet the next morning, go out in his boat before dawn and head for his favorite fishing spot off Cumberland Head.
Ted couldn't have been more thrilled. Oh, he liked fishing all right, but, if Lee had proposed going hiking at midnight to pet some rattlesnakes barehanded, Ted would have warbled, “What time shall I pick you up?”
Out they went at 5 the next morning, Ted yawning and blinking to make sure this wasn't somewhere between a dream and a nightmare. What a peaceful setting, what he could see of it.
They got into Lee's boat and threw an unresponsive line or two into the water awhile. What time do fish get up?
Lee, not known for his patience, ordered Ted to take the wheel and pilot the boat to a new venue.
“Wow,” Ted thought, feeling he'd just been handed some new stature. Lee was trusting him as the captain of his ship. Those three years in the Navy were paying off after all.
“Head for that scrufty pine,” Lee said, pointing.
Ted, in mid-yawn, considered the order and wondered what a “scrufty pine” was. As far as he knew, there was no such word as “scrufty,” so he logically asked, “Huh?”
“The scrufty pine,” Lee barked. “Head for the scrufty pine!”
Ted didn't know a scrufty pine from a weeping willow. However, he did know that Lee was in no mood for a vocabulary test, and he felt that, if he made any more inquiries, he might spend the rest of his life writing obits, if not appear in one as early as the next day.
So he headed for what might have been a scrufty pine and opened 'er up, figuring maybe he could make up in speed for what he lacked in accuracy.
However, that turned out to be a miscalculation, because in a moment they were driving over something that had an entirely different texture from water.
Ted was never the best speller the newspaper business ever turned out, so he was never able to put the next sounds into words, but let me try my hand at it: “CROCHHH!” as the boat hit a rock peeking out of the water, which went unseen, of course, because there was no sunlight yet to illuminate it.
That terrifying noise was followed at once by something like, “EEEAAAEEOW!” as the motor rocketed out of the water and the propeller spun unimpeded, perhaps breaking the sound barrier, wrenched free of its connection and flew on its own to find a permanent resting place underwater.
Someday, a diver off Cumberland Head may pick that piece of mangled metal up off the lake bottom and wonder how it got there and, more important, what in the name of Neptune it was.
Meanwhile, couples all over Cumberland Head were sitting up in bed asking each other, “What was that?”
For several distressing seconds, Ted and Lee were actually airborne above the boat, which was, itself, airborne above the water. When they all came down, Ted found himself still in the driver's seat, although there was nothing to drive. The boat was still afloat but coasting to a halt.
A shocked and suddenly sullen Lee picked up a pole from the back of the boat and began pushing it against the lake bottom, slowly impelling their way to shore. Not a word was spoken. Ted wanted to mutter an apology but was too stunned to get one out.
They got out of the boat, walked to their respective cars and drove to their respective homes. The next time they saw each other was at 2 p.m., the start of a morning paper's work day.
The next time they spoke is not part of the existing record.
It wasn't long before Lee was off to Texas to accept a new job at a Lone Star State newspaper.
As for Ted, he eventually became editor of the Press-Republican, for 27 years, in fact. But in all this time, he's never been able to find out the answer to a question that has dogged him from time to time: What the heck is a scrufty pine?
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
