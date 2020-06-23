SETON SEND-OFF: Graduating students recognized with drive-in ceremony

PLATTSBURGH — Seton Catholic held its graduation ceremony Saturday in a way that was not conventional but certainly memorable.
Students and their families, while remaining socially distant and wearing masks, formed a semi-circle with vehicles around a stage placed on the school's practice soccer field for a drive-in event.
Wearing green and blue caps and gowns, students sat in lawn chairs placed in front of their families' vehicles with their loved ones behind them.
Cars were decorated with balloons and various congratulatory remarks in green and blue on windows, bringing a celebratory feeling to the event.
Seton Catholic principal Mary Forbes kicked off the ceremony with opening remarks and commended the seniors, noting their sacrifices and triumphs throughout the year and their tenacity they showcased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
One by one, each graduate was acknowledged and welcomed to the stage to pick up their diploma resting on a table.
Various forms of applause, and even some car horn honking, gave a liveliness to the unique circumstances
In some cases, international students from China and South Korea were unable to attend the event because they had already returned home due to unusual scenarios presented by COVID-19 that resulted in virtual learning, but all students still had their names called.
The ceremony was also taped for all to remember.
Forbes gave her final remarks and once again addressed the senior class to say how all of the students served as excellent role models and leaders for the school.
To end her closing statement, Forbes left the students with one final thought they will carry with them in their future.
"You'll always have a home at Seton Catholic," she said.
