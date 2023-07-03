PLATTSBURGH — Three men were sentenced to prison in Clinton County Court recently and two men were also sentenced in Franklin County Court.
A Brooklyn man was sentenced in Clinton County Court after eluding authorities for four years.
Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie said Jou-Von Germain, 43, of Brooklyn, was indicted on Dec. 18, 2018 by the Clinton County Grand Jury and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (five counts), all class B felonies, and fourth-degree conspiracy, a class D felony.
The charges stem from Germain acting in concert with Kristin Devoe, Tramel Matthews and Percephany Prosser to sell cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple dates, the DA’s office said.
Germain eluded authorities for four years before being arrested on Oct. 18, 2022 on the arrest warrant that was issued on Dec. 18, 2018. He was arraigned the following day and after entering a plea of not guilty, was released under the supervision of the pre-trial release program.
On March 9, 2023, Germain appeared before the Clinton County Court Judge William A. Favreau and pled guilty to five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. Germain was sentenced as a second felony offender with a prior violent felony offense to a sentence of six years followed by three years of post-release supervision.
Judge Favreau imposed a $2,000 fine on each of the five counts, $300 surcharge, $25 crime victim fee and a $50 DNA fee. Germain was also ordered to pay $200 restitution with an additional $500 restitution joint and severely with Devoe, Matthews and Prosser.
The sentences on these charges will run concurrent to each other.
Germain was represented by Thomas Pickering, and Wylie prosecuted the case for Clinton County.
SENTENCED FOR METH
In another case, Jeran Bacon, 34, of Plattsburgh, was sentenced by Judge Favreau to a term of 4.5 years for his conviction of second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Bacon, who had recently been paroled after serving time for a previous conviction, and while under parole supervision, was originally arrested in the Town of Plattsburgh on Sept. 9, 2022 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department after being found with several precursors, reagents and solvents used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, the DA’s office said.
Bacon previously appeared in Clinton County Court on March 10, 2023 and entered a plea of guilty to second-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
He was sentenced as a second felony offender, to a sentence of 4.5 years followed by three years of post release supervision. Judge Favreau imposed a $1,000 fine with a $300 surcharge, $25 crime victim fee and a $50 DNA fee.
The sentence on this charge will run consecutive to the remainder of his incarceration for his conviction on third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Bacon was represented by the Clinton County Public Defender’s Office.
Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Kehm prosecuted the case for the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.
BRONX MAN SENTENCED
A Bronx man was also sentenced after his conviction on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
On Nov. 27, 2021, the New York State Police responded to a possible assault in the Town of Plattsburgh. Shortly upon arrival, the assailant fled the scene and while doing so, abandoned a backpack he had been wearing, the DA’s office said.
The backpack was secured and the contents of the backpack were inventoried. Among personal belongings of the assailant, the backpack contained 29.9 grams of cocaine, several large bags containing ecstasy, 31 individual tie offs of crack cocaine and marijuana as well as $3,825.31 in U.S. currency and assorted drug paraphernalia.
During the ensuing investigation, it was determined the assailant was Douglas Rodgers, 55, of the Bronx.
Rodgers was charged stemming from him kneeling on the victim’s chest while holding a knife to her face with one hand and applying pressure to her throat with the other, the DA’s office said.
In addition, he was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class D felony for the drugs located in his backpack, the DA’s office said.
Town of Plattsburgh Justice James D. Joyce issued an arrest warrant on April 11, 2022.
Rodgers was arrested in New York City on July 18, 2022 and arraigned in Plattsburgh Town court the following day where he pled not guilty and was remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail due to his prior felony convictions. The defendant was later released on his own recognizance on Aug. 22, 2022.
The Clinton County Grand Jury Indicted Rodgers on Sept. 30, 2022 on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
Rodgers was arraigned in Clinton County Court by Judge Favreau on Oct. 18, 2022 where he entered a not guilty plea.
On March 9, 2023, the defendant pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
On the charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Rodgers was sentenced as a second felony offender, to a sentence of 7 years followed by 3 years of post release supervision with a $300 surcharge, $25 crime victim fee and a $50 DNA fee along with the forfeiture of $3,825.31 in U.S. currency as proceeds from his illegal activity.
On the charge of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Rodgers was sentenced to a 3.5 to 7-year sentence. Favreau also sentenced him to 364 days in jail on the charge of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood Circulation.
An order of protection was issued to the victim that expires 8 years after Rodgers is released from custody.
The sentence on this charge will run concurrently.
Wylie said he remains committed to the prosecution of those participating in the unlawful manufacture, sale and distribution of controlled substances and the often-repercussive acts of violence perpetrated on domestic, intimate or unrelated parties.
Rodgers was represented by the Clinton County Public Defender’s Office.
Kehm prosecuted the case for the DA’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY COURT
Two St. Regis Falls men were sentenced to prison for sexual crimes against children.
According to the Franklin County District Attorney’s office, James Snyder, 58, and Samuel Booth, 53, were sentenced by Franklin County Court Judge Craig P. Carriero on June 26 after pleading guilty to charges.
Snyder pled guilty to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, class B felonies.
Booth pled guilty to one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, both class B violent felonies.
Snyder and Booth admitted to engaging in two or more acts of sexual misconduct, which included at least one act of oral or anal sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old over a period of more than three months, the DA’s office said.
Snyder, a Level 3 Registered Sexual Offender, was sentenced to two 20-year sentences, along with 15 years of post-release supervision. The sentences will run concurrently.
Booth was sentenced to two 18-year sentences along with 10 years of post-release supervision. Those sentences will also run concurrently.
“The children that were abused by these two men are real heroes,” Franklin County District Attorney Elizabeth M. Crawford said.
“Because of their bravery, these dangerous, violent sex offenders will be removed from the community for a long time. I know that the children have suffered terribly, and I also know that they are getting the help they need, and justice for them began the minute the judge handed down the hefty sentences.”
Crawford said the New York State Police deserve thanks for their diligent investigation that resulted in justice for the victims.
Snyder was represented by Brian Barrett and Booth was represented by Jonathan Miller.
Not Guilty
Also in Franklin County Court recently, an inmate was found not guilty of charges of two counts of attempted promoting prison contraband for drugs, and three ceramic razor blades, and one count of conspiracy.
According to attorney David Gervais, inmate K-Llah Brown was found not guilty on all counts after a bench trial before Judge Carriero on June 12 and 13.
Gervais said that drugs and blades were recovered inside the prison where Brown was housed at. There was an issue with proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Brown had knowledge of the contraband that was brought into the facility allegedly for him, Gervais said.
He was facing 2-4 years of additional incarceration.
The individual who attempted to bring the contraband into the prison was arrested and charged and after a plea of guilty. He is serving a sentence of 2 to 4 years in prison.
Crawford said despite the outcome of the case, her office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in an effort to keep facilities safe.
“The Investigators from NYSDOCCS Office of Special Investigations did an outstanding job in keeping 3 ceramic blades, 153 strips of Suboxone, and 21 grams of Synthetic Cannabinoids out of Franklin Correctional Facility on Jan. 7, 2023,” she said.
“The co-defendant, Nyjair Cano-Pringle, who was found with the dangerous contraband, pled guilty and was sentenced to 2-4 years as a second felony offender. In the end, the judge was not convinced that Brown knew Cano-Pringle was bringing the dangerous contraband to him on that day.”
Assistant District Attorney Meredith Larsen prosecuted the case for Crawford’s office.
