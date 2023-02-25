I’m not from here.
Frankly, if you asked me two years ago about Plattsburgh, Beekmantown, Chazy, Peru and so on, I wouldn’t have known what you’re talking about.
Looking at things now, I’m glad that changed. I’m glad to call Plattsburgh home.
I’m not the same person I was when I first moved here. And I mean that in a good way.
I came to the North Country from the South. My entire life I had lived in North Carolina and become ingrained in the mindset that college football is king, and you almost choose your shade of blue at birth. Are you more Carolina blue, or the royal blue of Duke?
While I grew up, and still root for UNC, I’m more of a Mountaineer. Appalachian State Mountaineers to be exact.
I might be doing the same to you, saying names of things you don’t recognize. That’s why I think we’d get along so well.
The people I’d had the chance to meet and work with, from the fine people at AuSable Valley Central School to the characters I’ve gotten to know working with at the Press-Republican. Each of them has made this experience better.
You can’t forget the kids and coaches I’ve met along the way.
There were kids like Sydney Myers of Saranac and Abbey Schwoebel of Boquet Valley. Or Beekmantown’s Nathan Parliament and Plattsburgh’s Michael Phillips. Each athlete I’ve crossed paths with has a bright future ahead of them, and I can’t name them all.
The same can be said for the coaches I’ve met and interviewed. Each one of them has so much passion and cares for each kid under their watch. A few that are on the top of my mind are Amber Liberty, Saranac’s girls soccer coach, and Peru’s football coach Ryon O’Connell.
So, it’s been a gradual introduction to the area. From falling in love again with the passion of high school sports, to finding a new enjoyment in hockey. That latter was inevitable, right?
To be fair, I was a lukewarm fan of the sport. But, you should know the South tends to focus more on Saturdays than anything.
But, I’ve been a fan of the Carolina Hurricanes since they became a thing. I still remember jumping for joy and getting way too into hockey in 2007 when they won the Stanley Cup.
It’s the only major championship I fully felt invested in. That’s changed over the years as my diehard fandom has sunk its teeth into the Boston Red Sox and Carolina Panthers.
I know the latter makes sense, but the Red Sox? I often get that question, “How does someone from the South root for the Red Sox?”
Simple. I don’t like the Yankees.
Blasphemy! I know! Hopefully after this explanation it makes sense.
There’s a saying that goes, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” I was a Braves fan (makes sense) for the early years of my life. I still remember the 1996 World Series.
The Braves are up in the series 2-0, then get brushed aside in four straight by the Bronx Bombers.
One of my favorite players has always been Nomar Garciaparra. I played baseball growing up, always shortstop, always wore #5. So, it all became a gradual shift to liking the Red Sox more and more.
By the turn of the century, I was a full fledged Sox fan. I didn’t jump on the bandwagon in ‘04, ‘13 or ‘18 — I was already on it.
So, my fandom ranks Panthers, Red Sox, Canes, App State and UNC. In that order.
Knowing the recent histories of the Knicks and Nets, I doubt I’ll fall into one of those franchises while here.
Take a minute and think of yours. Are you more of a New York fan, with a sprinkling of Canadiens? Or do you branch out yourself, like me?
In this day and age the options are limitless and not stuck to the confines of what airs on your local television. I’m curious where each reader stands in terms of fandom.
So, if you see a man with a red and gray beard, a Southern twang in his voice and still smiling and nodding to individuals, be sure to sayhey and let me know where you stand.
While I’ve shared a little bit about myself, I would be interested to learn about you too.
