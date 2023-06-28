SCHUYLER FALLS — A Schuyler Falls man was charged after an incident at Macomb Reservation State Park last Friday night left two people injured.
State Police said they received call around 11:14 p.m. that night about an assault. They found that James G. Ayott, 46, of Schuyler Falls had approached a campsite and assaulted a 15-year-old victim with a knife, causing an injury to the child’s neck.
Ayott then left the campsite and got into another altercation with a different victim, police said. The victim was able to get away from Ayott by running into the woods, but before doing so, the victim suffered a laceration to the neck from a knife, police said.
Both victims were taken to University of Vermont Health Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh for treatment and were later released.
Ayott was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was transported to the State Police barracks in Plattsburgh for processing and was then arraigned in the Town of Schuyler Falls Court where he was remanded to the Clinton County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond, police said.
State Police were assisted by New York State Park Police, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local emergency services.
