SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls invites community members to the celebration of its 175th anniversary with a parade, festival and fireworks show.
“The last time this event was held was 25 years ago, in 1998,” Barb Benkwitt, Town Of Schuyler Falls Town Historian, said.
“It was the 150th anniversary. They had a big parade and festival, but many things have changed since then and we are hoping the event shows it.”
TWO-DAY PARTY
The celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Town Hall at 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville.
The two-day celebration will include a parade, festival, live music and fireworks on Saturday, and the festival and Music in the Park on Sunday.
“This event only comes once every 25 years,” Kevin Randall, Town of Schuyler Falls Town supervisor, said.
“We ought to live up to the last one. Getting the word out is very important.”
Festivities begin Saturday at noon with a parade featuring honored guests, fire trucks, EMS, horses, North Country Classic cars, highway equipment and politicians.
The parade route will travel Route 22B from Broadwell Road to the center of Morrisonville, turning onto Emory Street to Mason Street to the Town Hall.
Parade judges and announcers will be on Emory Street at the K of C building.
Side roads from the Gordie Little Bridge to Flat Rock Road will be blocked with traffic detoured during the parade.
The opening ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. with a veterans memorial honor guard led by John Rock of the American Legion Post 1619.
“It will take place in front of the Town Hall at the memorial,” Randall said.
“We’ll call it the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard.”
FREE
A festival, free and open to all, will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Hall grounds including horse and pony rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, trolley rides in the hamlet, displays, vendors, music, food and beverages, bouncy house and other activities for kids. There will also be the North Country Classic car show, weather permitting.
“Country Dreams will be doing horse-drawn wagon rides around the hamlet, as well as a petting zoo with all kinds of animals,” Benkwitt said.
“Pipsqueak the Clown will be at the festival to do face paintings for the kids. There will also be a couple bounce houses and a rock climbing wall thanks to Casella, North Country Classic who will be in the parade, and also at the festival for a car show, if the weather holds up.”
Historic artifacts, videos, and displays will be inside the Town Hall.
“We will have a history display in the Town Hall with a variety of historical artifacts, documents as well as photos of the hamlet, then and now,” Randall said.
Following the festival, The Bootleg Band will be playing in River Street Park, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks display, sponsored by Coyote Fireworks, Ryan’s Masonry LLC and Schuyler Falls MiniMart LLC, will take place and will be visible from the Town Hall grounds and throughout Morrisonville.
The festival continues Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Town Hall grounds with the rides, vendors and historical displays.
Following the festival, Music in the Park will begin at 6 p.m. at River Street Park featuring Tunes of Time with DJing and karaoke.
The 175th Celebration is sponsored by the Town of Schuyler Falls, with major support from Casella for the festival, Ryan’s Masonry LLC and Schuyler Falls MiniMart LLC for the fireworks, and New York State Corrections and Police Benevolent Association for the Bootleg Band concert.
THANKS
“I would like to thank the 175th anniversary celebration committee for all of their hard work and time putting all of this together,” Randall said.
“I would also like to thank Town of Schuyler Falls board members and town employees for their support. and to the sponsors of the event who help pull this off. I could not do this alone and there are so many people who have been involved.”
The Town of Schuyler Falls will also hold its traditional town-wide garage sale from Friday, Aug. 18 to Sunday, Aug. 20, including a live performance by Neil Gillespie Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at River Street Park.
For more information contact Supervisor Randall or Town Historian Barb Benkwitt.
