PLATTSBURGH — It helps to have the U.S. Senate Majority Leader in your corner when you are trying to grow an airport.
“It certainly doesn’t hurt to have Sen. Schumer backing you and we are obviously grateful for his assistance in this,” Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
SCHUMER A BIG HELP
Henry was referring to the assistance U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Charles Schumer of New York provided in helping land Breeze Airways an opportunity to fly direct flights out of Plattsburgh International Airport to Orlando, Fla.
Schumer, who has a working relationship with Breeze Airways, convinced the airline to expand its presence in Upstate New York by launching service out of the Plattsburgh airport that is situated on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
The airline is planning on running three flights per week to Orlando, adding to the Upstate service they already offer from Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
“North Country families: prepare for takeoff because new air service is coming to Plattsburgh,” Schumer said.
“I am proud to have helped land Breeze Airways in Plattsburgh to help the local North Country economy soar to new heights and better connect the region with the key destinations. Breeze Airways continued expansion in Upstate New York is blowing a gust of fresh air into new affordable air service for Plattsburgh and families across the North Country.”
Schumer said the federal funds he worked on securing will keep Plattsburgh International in stellar shape.
“I am glad that Breeze has heeded my call to take flight in the North Country; the sky is the limit and I will keep fighting to help the North Country grow,” he said.
BOBBY HALL INSTRUMENTAL
Henry and Legislator Bobby Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) who chairs the county’s Airport Committee, said the legislature also worked hard to get Breeze Airways to come to the region.
“Today is a tremendous day for our region,” Hall said.
“Breeze Airways will be a welcome addition to the Plattsburgh International Airport, however, it would not have been possible without the commitment of the entire Legislature that worked closely with Airport Director Chris Kreig and Jack Penning of Volaire Aviation to attract this rapidly growing airline.
“I thank each of them, as well as the commitment by Sen. Schumer, for their dedication to the expansion of air service at our airport and I anticipate a strong and long lasting relationship with Breeze Airways.”
The Breeze Airways flights will be in addition to daily flights from Plattsburgh to Philadelphia and back on Contour Air, and flights to Florida on Allegiant Air.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the Orlando service by Breeze will not only be the start of a popular route, but hopefully will lead to additional services from Breeze and others as air carriers start to add more destinations again.
“We look forward to working with them and thank them for their commitment to our unique bi-national airport,” Douglas said.
“Congratulations to the entire county team and special thanks to Senator Schumer who has been actively encouraging Breeze to look at Plattsburgh and is always a champion for air service here. Onward and upward.”
HISTORY
Schumer has a history of helping Plattsburgh International Airport. In recent years, he has secured over $9.8 million in federal funding for the regional hub, delivering $7.6 million in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, as well as $2.2 million in the American Rescue Plan.
Schumer has also long fought to bring affordable air services like Breeze Airways to Upstate New York. Last year, Schumer brought Breeze Airways to Upstate New York for the first time after launching a major push for the airline to establish service out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport to unserved, high demand areas.
The Brooklyn Democrat first made a splash in the airline industry in 1999 when he successfully advocated for Southwest to start flights from Albany. Southwest’s decision led many other carriers to begin servicing airports across the state that previously were not considered viable.
Since then, Schumer has also worked to bring new airlines and routes to Upstate New York cities, including JetBlue to Buffalo, Albany, Syracuse and Rochester.
“The county legislature, Bobby Hall and the Airport Committee and a lot of people worked hard to make this happen, but Sen. Schumer certainly was a big part of it,” Henry said.
“We are very pleased.”
