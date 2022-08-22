Students in Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake will go back to school in less than three weeks, but when they get there, they will be greeted by fewer teachers, counselors and support staff.
Some local school districts are facing staffing shortages heading into the school year — caused by a combination of things, including fewer people entering the profession and a severe housing shortage. School leaders are pulling together to offer students as much as they can as they prepare to open their doors.
An elementary special education teacher who was supposed to start at Saranac Lake Central School District on Sept. 6 rescinded her job application last month because after months of searching, she was unable to find a home in the area. Some school employees live far away and commute long-distance to work every day because they can’t find homes here. Fewer and fewer people are joining the teaching profession on a national scale because of numerous social, policy and political issues that have compounded over the years.
Tupper Lake Central School District Superintendent Russ Bartlett was stressed out on Monday, even though he was on summer break. He was tense because the district is still looking to hire a psychologist, a social worker, a sixth grade math teacher, a high school physics teacher, an elementary school teacher and a Response to Intervention specialist for the middle-high school, and classes start in less than a month.
The district has reached out to people all around the state, and has so far come up empty, he said.
“Nobody can find people to work,” Bartlett said. “They don’t exist.”
“I fear that this is the beginning of it,” he added.
Bartlett said they are “scrambling” to find solutions before school starts. One option: sharing teachers with other districts virtually. This is a practice that started during the pandemic. A teacher teaches one classroom in person, while simultaneously teaching a classroom far away virtually.
Bartlett said this is not the best situation, but it could work.
“We’re not going to cancel any classes. We’re not going to turn anybody away,” he said. “We’re going to make it happen. We’re going to make sure that we are offering everything we need to get kids a viable education. It’s just going to look a little different than it ever has before.”
SLCSD TEACHER RESCINDS APPLICATION
Last month, an applicant for a elementary special education position at SLCSD had to turn down the job because she was “Unable to locate housing in the immediate vicinity,” according to the board’s agenda.
“It’s incredibly rare to see somebody rescind an employment offer,” SLCSD school board member Joe Henderson said.
SLCSD Superintendent Diane Fox said the applicant was a “top candidate” from out of state. They had looked for a home here for months, but after coming up empty, she and her family chose to move to the Finger Lakes to live with family. She wanted to live here, though, Fox said.
This also happened twice in the Tupper Lake Central School District last year, in the weeks before school began. Two different teachers turned down jobs they had been hired for because they couldn’t find homes.
It’s tough watching potential staff go away because they can’t find a home, Fox said. She said this is the first time a candidate for SLCSD turned down a job because they couldn’t find a home, but staff at the district have struggled for years to find housing. Some commute long distances, making hour-long drives, which only get longer and more dangerous in the winter, she said. This takes away from their work and makes it difficult for them to be as involved in the school as they want to be.
Fox said SLCSD rearranged existing employees internally to fill the applicant’s position without making a hire.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s the situation we’re in,” Fox said. “It would have been better for our students to be a stand-alone position. It would have offered some additional support for our kids that we’re not going to be able to offer.”
The district is still looking to fill this position, as well as an American Sign Language instructor, several teacher’s assistants and a counselor position.
LOWER STAFFING
Despite the short staffing, SLCSD will still meet the state’s minimum requirements for staffing, Fox said, but will have to offer students less. Looking around at other districts, Fox said she feels fortunate — the glass is “half-full” in terms of instructional staff.
“We’ll be OK. We’ll be able to open our doors and support our kids,” she said.
But when she looks at the district’s supporting staff, the glass looks “half-empty,” she added. They are desperate for teacher’s aides, bus drivers and custodians. She said these positions recently negotiated for increased, competitive wages in their latest union contract, but that “it’s not the money, it’s the lack of people” keeping the positions empty.
Bartlett said his district needs more mental health professionals at the same time that there’s a growing need for mental health services in schools.
“The catch 22 there is that the need is greater, so therefore, the applicant pool is smaller,” Bartlett said.
He said with fewer mental health professionals at the district, no one will get 100% of their needs met, but more people will get most of their needs met.
Bartlett also said having fewer staff members may mean the district offers fewer elective classes for college credits, which can save families tens of thousands of dollars by getting up to a semester’s worth of credits out of the way in high school.
“When we start paring away at things because we don’t have staff, we have to keep our graduation requirements in place,” Bartlett said. “What we don’t have are mandates and requirements for students to take upper level and graduate courses. That’s a thing that we’re able to do because it’s the right thing to do. … But when it comes down to what’s going to have to go, my concern is that we will eventually reach a point where that’s the thing that’s on the block.”
WHY AREN’T THERE MORE TEACHERS
A large part of the staffing problem, Bartlett said, is that there are fewer people becoming teachers today, while a large generation of teachers retires.
“The hiring pool is shallow comparatively to a decade ago,” Lake Placid Central School District Superintendent Timothy Seymour said. “Certainly, I can remember the days when there were 50 or 60 applicants for a position.”
School leaders all over have seen this gap coming since at least 2017, Bartlett said.
He said in 2017 it was common knowledge that the difference between expected retirements and the number of teaching-certified college graduates would leave schools with a 20-25% shortfall by 2025. But that shortfall came much sooner than expected, as the pandemic inspired many to retire earlier than expected and more teachers began leaving the field to look for different careers.
Even in many bigger suburban districts, which usually have large applicant pools TLCSD dips into to find its own employees, have seen a much smaller selection than normal.
Bartlett said people graduating college with technical degrees are finding jobs in private industry for the upwards mobility it provides. Teachers make significantly less money than their peers in other industries. Also, he said, districts are asking for employees to pay for health insurance, decreasing their take-home pay.
Bartlett said the state’s changing retirement system for teachers has hurt the profession, too. Teachers who began before 1983 could retire at the age of 55. That age has risen over the years to 57 for teachers starting after 2010 and to 63 for teachers starting after 2012.
Back in the 1980s, Bartlett said people were willing to make a little less money than their peers in private industry to trade that for “a great retirement plan at 55.” But now, with nearly an extra decade of work before retirement and more restrictions on what counts toward teachers’ final retirement incomes, it’s not an attractive field anymore.
Fox said there is a negative impression of being a teacher and that college graduates are being told to not seek jobs in education. In the national news there are stories of teachers with huge classes who are not being paid enough.
In New York, teachers are unionized, so Fox said they have better pay and benefits here than elsewhere in the country.
Still, there are other issues in New York that have hurt potential teachers’ impressions of the field. At a TLCSD school board meeting earlier this month, board member Wayne Davison said the state’s Annual Professional Performance Review program, which was introduced in 2010, was meant to evaluate teacher performance on a new scale. Fox said educators had feared it would be used to get teachers out of the profession. It wasn’t as bad as was feared, she said, but that fear still had a chilling effect on people entering the field.
Plus, Fox said politics has recently worked its way into schools and caused “unrest” and division over what people think children should be taught, and what they shouldn’t.
“I feel like there is a very contentious relationship between some communities and school districts that makes some people not want to become schoolteachers,” Bartlett said. “There’s so much scrutiny and misinformation on what’s happening in classrooms.”
Fox said the classroom has become politicized. She said teachers in social studies don’t want to have to defend themselves against a “created issue.”
“Who wants to be called out at a school board meeting?” she asked.
One of the key political issues Fox said is common is the idea that critical race theory is taught in schools.
“CRT does not happen,” she said. “That’s all political.”
Teachers want to teach, not get involved in political drama, Bartlett said.
Seymour said despite all these apparent drawbacks to teaching, he wants to highlight the value of the profession of teaching the next generation.
“If people are interested in making a difference … then education is the way to go,” Seymour said. “I can think of no more honorable position that supporting students.”
Bartlett said to meet the demand, he believes the state will need to work on getting people certified to teach more quickly.
HOUSING SHORTAGE
Fox said she has begun bringing up housing in job interviews. People want to live and work in the Adirondacks, she said. They love the area. But she doesn’t want them to celebrate getting a job here if they can’t get a home here.
This year, housing has not been a direct issue in staffing for TLCSD, Bartlett said. Still, currently, he said the district has employees who are still looking for permanent places to live. He also said people searching for jobs know housing is hard to find. They are looking for places to live before they even apply to a job, which could eliminate applicants from the get-go here.
“It all ties together. there’s a lack of affordable housing, so people can’t move here who want to move here, and so there’s a lack of available workers,” Fox said.
Henderson said he’s worried for the future of the community.
“I think there are serious issues about the sustainability of our community if people can’t afford to live here,” Henderson said. “Are we just going to be a second-home resort community that people can’t afford to live in and we slowly watch our schools collapse? Or is this actually going to be a community where people can afford to live and raise families?”
He said it is common in rural areas — especially “resort towns” like those in the Tri-Lakes — that housing inequality is driven by the second-home market.
His students at Paul Smith’s College don’t talk about owning a home anymore, he said. When young people get locked out of the housing market because they cannot afford to buy a home, that means they don’t build wealth and can’t move upwards financially, he said.
Henderson said a tough housing market for new families leads to declining enrollment in schools, an impediment to goals of attracting diverse residents and an increase in poverty as holding down a job becomes less affordable and commuting is not affordable for many because of high gas prices.
“Housing is such a huge ecological mess … like social ecology. It touches everything,” Henderson said.
To improve housing opportunities, he said, will require a policy change. Currently, he feels, “the market is churning along to the detriment to the community.”
Henderson feels there has been “very little policy response” from local regional, state and federal leaders on the housing issue and hopes elected officials around government realize how serious the issue is.
Seymour said he feels “fortunate” that his district is in a “good position” going into the school year.
Seymour said LPCSD has made a “fair amount of new” hires this summer, but, several times, the district had viable candidates from outside the area seeking jobs in Lake Placid, who ultimately decided not to work here because the couldn’t find housing.
Seymour said the district keeps a list of landlords to call when they make a hire, which helps. It works like a lot of things work in small communities, he said — through word-of-mouth and a shared desire to support local institutions like the school.
But Lake Placid is not seeing the staffing shortage other districts are, which Seymour attributed to its shrinking student population.
The district has seen a declining enrollment over the years, he said, which means when some people retire, their positions don’t need to be filled, because the staffing levels for a larger student body aren’t needed anymore. He also said the district has many teaching assistants who are fully certified and can fill in for these positions.
LONG COMMUTE
Melissa Butler, SLCSD’s Curriculum and Instruction Director, began looking for a home when she got this job last July. Almost one year later, after countless hours of searching, she finally bought a house in Saranac Lake in June. For the past year, she lived at her camp in Wanakena with her family and drove 55 miles to work every day.
Her 14-year-old daughter, Molly, who attends SLCSD, would wake up at 5 a.m. every school day to make the more than an hour-long drive into town with her mother.
“She came to a new school in eighth grade. Socially, that’s very challenging,” Butler said. “It was a rough first year because we were trying to integrate into the community and we weren’t able to find a place to do so.”
They spent a lot of time on the road trying to create a “normal experience” for Molly and allow her to hang out with new friends.
“Wanakena, it’s a beautiful little place, but there’s no one there in the winter. It was very isolating,” Butler said. “My biggest concern was my family’s ability to make Saranac Lake their home. It’s where we want to be and we didn’t know if it was going to be possible.”
Butler said one of the first houses they looked at, her realtor told her: “‘I can see it right now. This is the kind of place that somebody’s going to buy sight-unseen. They’re going to AirBnB it. It’s going to go for 10% above the asking price.’”
The house had only been on the market for a day, and one day later, it was sold. Butler said she wasn’t able to bid competitively on this home.
Houses were selling before she could even look at them. Prices were inflated. Affordable homes were in “awful” shape. Butler said she was grinding away to find a home.
“We were online every single day,” she said.
Butler said when she and her husband sold their home in the Finger Lakes, they did well in a seller’s real estate market. But the house she ended up with here is much less than she thought she’d get from the gain from that sale. She said they paid much more than what the home was worth and they’ve had to do a lot of work on the house already. But she feels incredibly grateful for it. Having a home in town now is “incredible.”
“But I think about other people. I mean, I have a really good job. I’m an administrator at a school. and it took me a year to find a home that I could afford,” Butler said. “Can a young teacher buy a home here?”
Butler said when she conducted a survey to improve the school’s mentor program, asking about the challenges new hires face, 75% of the surveys returned mentioned housing.
“We meant (challenges) as teachers,” Butler said. “That wasn’t the direction we were going with the question, but that’s how prevalent it is.”
