PLATTSBURGH — Section VII schools Willsboro, Saranac and Wells are all working to meet a new state requirement to eliminate mascots, logos and nicknames that refer to indigenous people.
The move is part of a statewide directive to remove such names in all public schools by the beginning of the next school year.
SARANAC
Javier Perez, superintendent of the Saranac Central School District, and the district school board have opted to hold several rounds of voting to decide on a new mascot and nickname to replace the longtime moniker of Chiefs.
“The first round went very well. The participation was very encouraging,” Perez said.
“We had approximately 1,000 submissions. The second round also had a nice turn out with over 1,500 votes at this time.”
A survey was shared with the community May 5 through May 12 in which any community member could submit a suggestion for the new nickname and mascot.
The first round of voting began Tuesday, May 16 and ran until Sunday, May 21. Residents were given the chance to vote for one of 10 of the most common suggestions gleaned from the survey.
The second round of voting will be Tuesday, May 23 through Tuesday, May 30. Residents will then vote for one of the five remaining choices left after the first round of voting.
The final round of voting will take place Thursday, June 1 to Friday, June 9 when the community will choose between the top two remaining choices.
Prior to the voting process, Perez held a public forum to discuss the upcoming change.
“There have been different community members that have voiced their disagreement with this change,” Perez said.
“I held a public forum on May 3 and we had a good discussion where all were able to make their point in a respectful manner. There is no problem in having these difficult discussions, but it is much more productive and appreciated when the discussions can happen in a respectful manner. I was proud to have been part of that forum.”
Saranac changed logos about 20 years ago from a Native American Chief in full head dress, to a crest that features mountains and stars in tribute to its home in the Adirondacks.
WILLSBORO
According to Justin Gardner, Superintendent of Willsboro Central School District, the district’s strategic planning committee including representation from students, faculty, staff, parents, community members, and alumni will meet in early June to address the change.
“Our district strategic planning committee will be meeting in early June to identify the steps involved in the selection process with a primary goal of providing frequent and ongoing opportunities for all district stakeholder groups to provide input on the selection of our new school mascot,” Gardner said.
While this state regulation is new, the effort to move away from using indigenous names and imagery is not. According to Gardner, Willsboro removed any imagery or logos connected to indigenous groups over two decades ago, but kept the nickname of Warriors.
“Over two decades ago, the district abandoned the use of any image/logo connected to indigenous groups,” Gardner said.
“Since that time, the district has kept the Warrior nickname without any mascot or logo being associated with it.”
The district was planning for the selection of a new image or logo to be used with the “Warrior” nickname, however those plans were put on hold in November 2022.
“When the final decision was made by the New York State Board of Regents last month, the district was informed that the Warrior name would need to be completely removed regardless of what image or logo was associated with it,” Gardner said.
COMMUNITY PRIDE
Community pride in their respective school districts often runs deep, including generations of families who attended school in the same district.
Changing the name, mascot or logo of a school district may disrupt the pride in the district.
“First of all, it can be an emotional process for some,” Perez said.
“We have families that have several generations of their family that have been born and raised in this community and attended school here as ‘Saranac Chiefs.’ Change is hard for many. It is important to realize that the mascot/logo is changing but Saranac Central School is still the same school.”
Perez added, “It is also difficult to find a mascot/logo that everyone will be happy with, but that is no different than most decisions. It is hard to find that kind of common ground in such a large and invested community.”
Other challenges districts may face when adopting a new mascot, logo and nickname, include the financial impact of the transition.
“While most imagery associated with the Warrior mascot was removed long ago, athletic uniforms and our gym floor still contain the Warrior name and will have to be replaced over the course of the next two school years,” Gardner said.
School districts are projected to begin the 2023-2024 school year brandishing all new mascots, nicknames and logos.
“As the superintendent of Saranac Central School, I hope that no matter how we feel about this change we can move to support it,” Perez said.
“The community’s support will be very important to our students who will be the ones carrying this change forward. It is our current and future students’ turn to create new memories and traditions under this new mascot/logo.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.