PLATTSBURGH — Today is school election day statewide and in every school district in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
Districts set their own hours for budget and school board votes, but most are noon or 1 p.m. to 8 or 9 p.m.
Each school’s website should have the exact hours, or just call the school business office.
The Press-Republican also ran stories over the past week with budget numbers and detailed voting information for districts.
AUSTERITY BUDGETS
Only three school districts in the tri-county area exceeded the state’s variable 2 percent base tax cap: Keene, Schroon Lake, and Salmon River. For those districts, a 60 percent supermajority of voters must approve the budget, instead of a simple majority.
A district can have two budget votes, but if both fail, an austerity budget must be put in place. That barebones spending plan usually eliminates sports and extracurricular activities, and sometimes cuts staff, programs and transportation. State law restricts austerity budgets to spending caps based on inflation.
OTHER VOTES
Besides the budget, most schools have at least one and usually two or three school board posts on the ballot. If no one has filed to run for a school board post, write-in votes are used to elect a winner.
