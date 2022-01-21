Saranac wrestlers beat Beekmantown, 54-18

BEEKMANTOWN — Saranac’s wrestlers won 10 of 13 weight classes en route to beating Beekmantown, 54-18, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference competition, Friday.
They only had one win by forfeit in the process.
The Chiefs were highlighted by a 39-second pin by Kaiden Breyette over Payton Chase to take the 145 class, a 46-second pin by Collin Clancy to take the 152 class and a 41-second pin by Landen Smith to take the 189 class.
For Beekmantown, Matthew Desotell took the 102 class, Sawyer Bell took the 138 class and Connor Bushey took the 285 class, pinning his opponent in 37 seconds.
—
Saranac 54, Beekmantown 18
102- Desotell (BCS) pinned B. Blair, 3:07.
110- Stiles (SCS) beat Lagree by decision, 7-5.
118- R. Devins (SCS) pinned Brown, 5:18.
126- Seymour (SCS) beat Frost-Jones by major decision, 9-1.
132- A. Clancy (SCS) beat Magiera.
138- Bell (BCS) pinned Green, 3:32.
145- Breyette (SCS) pinned Chase, 0:39.
152- C. Clancy (SCS) pinned Harrington, 0:46.
160- H. Devins (SCS) won by forfeit.
172- Breyette (SCS) pinned Lavarnway, 1:31.
189- Smith (SCS) pinned Lewandowski, 0:41.
215- Cogswell (SCS) pinned Hall, 1:56.
285- Bushey (BCS) pinned Trudeau, 0:37.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.