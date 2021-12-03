Saranac, SLP boys grab wins in hockey

POTSDAM — Ryan Maggy scored four goals, including his first-career varsity goal, and Zach O'Connell added three as the Saranac boys' hockey team opened its season in a big way with a 10-1 victory over Potsdam in non-league play on Friday night.
Hayden Buckley, Evan Patrie and Landen Duprey also tallied goals for the Chiefs, with Patrie getting his first-career varsity goal. Buckley accounted for three assists.
“After a slow start to the first period, we settled in and controlled the flow,” Saranac coach Robby Knowles said.
Buckley's goal opened the scoring at 9:18 of the first and Saranac would end up taking a 2-0 advantage after one and a 5-1 edge after two, with John Duffy getting the Potsdam goal.
Maggy then tallied three times and O'Connell twice in the third.
Mason Patnode stopped 22 of 23 shots in the Saranac nets.
“I's really happy with our effort and discipline as we didn't take a penalty in the game,” Knowles said.
“All of our players saw significant playing time and we had key contributions up and down the lineup.”
Saranac 10, Potsdam 1
Saranac 2 3 5 — 10
Potsdam 0 1 0 — 1
First period- 1, SCS, Buckley (L. Giroux, O'Connell), 9:18. 2, SCS, Patrie (Miner), 12:44.
Second period- 3, SCS, Duprey (Patrie), 1:43. 4, PCS, Duffy (Hughes, Berkman), 4:45. 5, SCS, Maggy ppg (Miner), 10:30. 6, SCS, O'Connell (Duprey, Buckley), 16:30.
Third period- 7, SCS, O'Connell, :34. 8, SCS, Maggy (Miner), :43. 9, SCS, O'Connell (Buckley), 8:03. 10, SCS, Maggy (Duprey), 9:18. 11, SCS, Maggy (Buckley), 13:57.
Shots- Saranac, 44-23.
Saves- Patnode, SCS, 22. Rozler, PCS, 34.
SARANAC LAKE 4
NISKAYUNA 1
SARANAC LAKE — The merged Saranac Lake Placid boys squad picked up a non-league victory over Niskayuna, Friday.
The team got things going early, when Kaden Darrah tallied his first high school goal 4:20 into the first period, on a powerplay.
SLP added two more in the second period, getting a goal each from Hugo Hobson and Bailey Bartholomew, to bring a 3-0 lead into the third.
Noah Munn-Jennings got the team's fourth and final goal in the third frame, adding to his assist on Bartholomew's marker.
The Mohawks' Andrew Velasco got his team on the board with their only goal with 7:13 left in the game.
Brayden Munn stopped 17 of 18 in nets for SLP, while Alex Doehla stopped 27 of 31 for the Mohawks.
Saranac Lake Placid 4, Niskayuna 1
Saranac Lake 1 2 1 — 4
Niskayuna 0 0 1 — 1
First period- 1, SLP, Darrah ppg (Hobson), 4:20.
Second period- 2, SLP, Hobson (Gallagher, Willet), 4:32. 3, SLP, Bartholomew (Munn-Jennings, Tremblay), 6:29.
Third period- 4, SLP, Munn-Jennings (Willett, Bartholomew), 0:59. 5, NSK, Velasco (Allen, Marcinuk), 12:47.
Shots- SLP, 31-18.
Saves- Munn, SLP, 17. Doehla, NSK, 27.
