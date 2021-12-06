Saranac matmen take tourney win to open wrestling season

SARANAC — The hosts won eight individual weight classes and rolled to a victory over the weekend in the Nate Wood Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
Saranac finished with 398 points to win the team championship, with Noble (Me.) second with 264 and Beekmantown third with 181 in the eight-team event.
Placing first in their respective weight classes for the Chiefs were Ryan Devins (118 pounds), Ashton Seymour (126), Alex Clancy (132), Cayden Bouvia (145), Collin Clancy (152), Hunter Devins (160), Landen Smith (172) and Dylan Cogwell (215).
The Chiefs also cleaned up on the individual awards. The Nate Wood Award recipient was Alex Clancy, who was also chosen as the Outstanding Lightweight (102-145). Winning the award for the Outstanding Heavyweight (152-185) was Landen Smith.
Winning their weight classes for Beekmantown were Sawyer Bell (138) and Conner Bushey (285).
AuSable Valley finished tied for fifth place (157) in the team standings and Peru was seventh (123).
Malone's Franklin Academy placed tied for fifth with the Patriots and had a weight class winner in Cooper Funk (189).
“This was the first time on the mat since our spring-shortened season,” Saranac coach Heath Smith said. “Our team looked good winning eight of 13 weight classes. For some of the wrestlers who didn't finish first, they still wrestled well.
“I was impressed with Dylan Cogwell and Caiden Bouvia winning their first varsity tournament. I am extremely proud and happy with the way our team wrestled overall. We still have a few things to work on, but the season is young.
“We're back in action on Tuesday in Saranac against AuSable Valley.”
Nate Wood Memorial Tournament
Team scores
1, Saranac, 398. 2, Noble, Me., 264. 3, Beekmantown, 181. 4, Ogdensburg Free Academy, 158. 5, tie, AuSable Valley, Franklin Academy, 157. 7, Peru, 123. 8, Massena, 115.
Weight classes
102- 1, Kierce Whitney (OFA). 2, Jayden Burges (AVC). 3, Brady Blair (SCS). 4, Grace Blazino (BCS).
110- 1, Cody Marchand (Nob). 2, Keagan Trim (PCS). 3, Owen Stiles (SCS). 4, Jacob Lagree (BCS).
118- 1, Ryan Devins (SCS). 2, Toryn Lavene (SCS). 3, Logan Trim (PCS). 4, Kaleb Dustin (Nob).
126- 1, Ashton Seymour (SCS). 2, Allen Frost-Jones (BCS). 3, Braden Wall (OFA). 4, Ashton Amos (OFA).
132- 1, Alex Clancy (SCS). 2, Alex Marchand (Nob). 3, Chase White (FA). 4, Jack Brown (BCS).
138- 1, Sawyer Bell (BCS). 2, Kaden Dustin (Nob). 3, Adam Dumont (Nob). Bryson St. Germain (OFA).
145- 1, Cayden Bouvia (SCS). 2, Robert Downey (OFA). Aidan O'Connor (Nob). 4, Jace Ruhland (Nob).
152- 1, Collin Clancy (SCS). 2, Lucas Martin (FA). Rocco Ferriero (Mass). 4, Kaiden Breyette (SCS).
160- 1, Hunter Devins (SCS). 2, Adam Colton (OFA), 3, Ethan Peck (FA). 4, Logan Rabideau (FA).
172- 1, Landen Smith (SCS). 2, Gavin Poer (Nob). 3, Carnal Brinson (BCS). 4, Dom Lapier (AVC).
189- 1, Cooper Funk (FA). Jack Hanson (PCS). 3, Dylan Mulligan (Nob). 4, Nathan Mitchell (PCS).
215- 1, Dylan Cogwell (SCS). 2, Tyler Bell (PCS), 3. Landon Lavoie (FA). 4, Davin Rock (AVC).
285- 1, Conner Bushey (BCS). 2, Cavin Hartford (Nob). 3, Roy Gamble (Mass). 4, Marcus Wanjoro (Nob).
