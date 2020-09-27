Saranac Lake declared 'climate smart;

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake is doing it right.
That was the message brought recently by state officials in dubbing the village one of 13 Climate Smart Communities in the state.
The village was also featured in a short promotional video featuring inspiring stories of youth leadership and community engagement around climate change activism.
CLIMATE SMART PROGRAM
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the latest round of communities to achieve Climate Smart certification Thursday.
The announcements are part of New York state’s recognition of Climate Week 2020.
New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program supports municipal efforts to meet the economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change.
By taking meaningful steps to mitigate and adapt to climate change, 13 local governments successfully met criteria to be recognized as leaders during the third quarter round of review.
Three communities achieved the silver level and 10 communities achieved bronze-level certification.
Village of Saranac Lake Mayor, Clyde Rabideau praised the community for the achievement.
“The Village has been on the vanguard of climate responsibility and achieving bronze certification is a huge accomplishment for our community and the many volunteers that made it happen,” Rabideau said.
'THE FUTURE OF OUR PLANET'
Hochul agreed, noting that the listing is intended to "recognize the commitment of local governments around the state to address the climate crisis and help us achieve our ambitious clean energy goals. Together, we will continue to build back better, cleaner and greener for future generations and the future of our planet.”
DEC Commissioner Seggos added that "New York State is committed to doing our utmost to support local communities as they adapt to severe weather and transition to cleaner energy sources. Even in the face of COVID-19, these communities remind us how important it is to invest in building a stronger, more resilient New York for generations to come. The 13 certified Climate Smart Communities announced today are a powerful example of what municipalities can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”
SPECIFIC QUALIFICATIONS
Online certification reports describe the specific actions that each of the new certified Climate Smart Communities took to achieve certification. In particular, the Governor cited the accomplishments of the three municipalities that achieved the silver level, which is a significant step-up from the bronze level.
Croton-on-Hudson recently invested in a 310-kilowatt solar system on the rooftop of a municipal building that was installed at no cost to the village. It is a fully subscribed community solar installation that will provide the village with long-term revenue, while saving its residential subscribers 10 percent off their electric bills.
Five of the communities certified in this round include environmental justice areas: Homer, Beacon, Mount Kisco, Sleepy Hollow and Yonkers. Their programs work to address environmental challenges in underserved and economically disadvantaged communities and support the goals of ensuring that all of New York's communities are represented in planning for and implementing the transition to a cleaner energy future. Additionally, all communities included in this round, with the exception of Sleepy Hollow, participate in or have been designated as Clean Energy Communities under NYSERDA’s program that assists local governments to implement clean energy actions, save energy costs, and improve the environment.
Three of the communities certified today received funding through DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Grant program. Established in 2016, this 50/50 matching grant program supports municipalities in completing certification actions and implementing projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to extreme weather. The program supports the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which requires New York reduce greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent below 1990 levels by 2050. Over the first four years of this grant program, DEC has awarded more than $39 million to municipalities in support of local climate mitigation and adaptation projects. For more information, visit DEC’s website.
YOUTH LEADERSHIP VIDEO
In addition to the designations, DEC announced the release of a short video featuring stories of children from Saranac Lake and the village of Homer.
The video demonstrates the critical role young people are playing in reversing climate change.
This past year, The Wild Center, in partnership with DEC’s Office of Climate Change and NOAA's Climate Program Office, created a video, “Youth Catalyze Community Climate Action – Stories from New York State”, featuring youth leaders in Saranac Lake and Homer leading the charge for climate action and resilience in their rural communities.
The seven-minute video highlights work inspired by The Wild Center’s Youth Climate Summits, which convene young people across the country to learn about climate change science, impacts, and solutions.
Over the past two years, youth leaders in Homer and Saranac Lake have provided valuable contributions, unique skills, and leadership to help their respective communities take action on climate change.
Their enthusiasm and hard work helped both villages attain bronze level CSC certification during this round of review.
The video can be watched online at wildcenter.org/climatesmart/.
The Climate Smart Communities program provides a positive pathway for these young people to collaborate with their community leaders to build climate resilience and design exciting, creative solutions for future generations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wild Center's Youth Climate Program continues to convene young people through virtual youth climate summits and climate change education programming. For more information and to join the summit network, please visit www.wildcenter.org/youthclimate.
New York's newest certified Climate Smart Communities listed by region:
Central New York
Village of Cazenovia (bronze)
Village of Homer (bronze)
Mid-Hudson
City of Beacon (silver)
Village of Croton-on-Hudson (silver)
Village of Dobbs Ferry (bronze)
Town of Dover (bronze)
Village of Hastings-on-Hudson (silver)
Village of Mount Kisco (bronze)
Town of Pound Ridge (bronze)
Village of Sleepy Hollow (bronze)
Town of Woodstock (bronze)
City of Yonkers (bronze)
North Country
Village of Saranac Lake (bronze)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.