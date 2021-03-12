PLATTSBURGH — As of the end of February, sales-tax revenues for Clinton County were about $550,000 ahead of projections for the year, though close to $300,000 less than 2020 figures.
“It’s a decrease of 7.15 percent — that’s not surprising to me,” Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said, noting that some people are still out of work and/or are not spending as much as they did at this time last year.
“We started out 2020 with a bang. We were in really good shape.”
LOOKING FOR BUMP
With passage of the 2021 Clinton County Budget, county legislators adopted an 8.5 percent reduction in sales tax projections compared to 2020. That was attributed to the ongoing pandemic, a lack of clarity regarding when restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada border would be lifted and state mandates that would further reduce revenue.
For the end of February, the county had budgeted for $3.3 million in sales-tax revenue. Davis said that figure came to about $3.8 million.
“I would say, unless something catastrophic happens, I don’t think we’re going to go backwards,” she continued, “especially with stimulus checks coming, certainly we’ll be looking for a bump.”
Davis was referencing direct payments allocated through the American Rescue Plan, passed by both Houses of Congress this week, that is set to be signed into law by President Joe Biden this Friday.
She added that other components of the legislation, such as continuation of additional unemployment benefits, as well as any potential moratorium extensions on foreclosures and the border’s eventual reopening could also contribute to sales-tax revenue increases.
And as more people get vaccines, they will feel more comfortable going to restaurants and other businesses, Davis predicted.
FORECLOSURES
During last week’s Clinton County Finance Committee meeting, Davis discussed foreclosures with legislators, encouraging them to reach out to constituents and people they knew whose properties were on the list she provided.
Currently, 185 properties are headed to foreclosure, which breaks down to 126 residences — that also includes seasonal homes —, seven commercial properties and 52 vacant properties.
Of the total, 62 are left over from last year, and 13 are in long-term contracts with the county that will not be foreclosed on so long as owners continue to make payments, Davis said.
Taking out the 75 leftover and contract properties, the number of parcels is above average compared to a typical year but the pandemic does not appear to have caused a spike, the treasurer said.
MORATORIUM EXTENDED
A statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that began with an executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March 2020 was extended through May 1, 2021, by legislation he signed into law in December, giving people more time to pay.
“But the unintended consequences are that if the people headed to this year’s foreclosure don’t pay by April 30, by law we have to add on 2021 taxes which, unfortunately if you’re having a hard enough time paying 2019 and 2020 taxes, it’ll be an even harder time,” Davis explained.
“Unfortunately there is nothing we are able to do. We have no discretion to change that.”
Davis’ office planned to send out letters Wednesday to those whose properties are at risk of foreclosure to notify them about this information.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure people are aware,” she said.
NEVER WANT TO FORECLOSE
The county does budget for revenue from a foreclosure auction each year, usually about $300,000, though the county planned for $375,000 this year due to the properties left over from last year.
Though it is a revenue source, Davis considers foreclosures the worst part of her job.
“I never want to foreclose on anyone,” she said. Her message for people who already find themselves falling behind on 2020 or 2021 taxes is to address that as early as possible.
“We do have long-term installment agreement options.”
If the state chooses to extend the moratorium again, Davis said, it is possible this year’s foreclosures would be rolled into next year’s.
But if that does not happen, her office will file a petition for foreclosure at the beginning of May. A judge’s signing of the order weeks later would start the redemption period of 45 calendar, not business, days.
“If taxes are not paid by the 45th day, then the county forecloses,” Davis said.
GAMING COMPACT
At the Finance Committee meeting, Davis also brought up how the county had not received any Native American Gaming Compact revenue — which comes from scheduled payments made by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to the state — since the third quarter of 2019.
Davis shared with legislators that her office was only just recently informed that the Tribe had advised the Governor’s Office on March 18, 2020, that they would not be making scheduled payments. The Tribe had cited how casino gaming revenue is a primary source of tribal government operations funding, and said that payments would be reconciled once the health crisis had passed.
Davis told The Press-Republican that, in 2018, the county received more than $537,000 from that revenue source. The county budgeted for receipt of $350,000 in 2021.
Payments still had yet to come in as of Thursday, the treasurer confirmed.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo noted at the meeting that this was the type of revenue loss shortfall that could be covered by direct federal aid.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.