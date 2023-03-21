LAKE PLACID — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) Board of Directors elected two ex-officio members as officers at its 2023 annual meeting.
“This year, ROOST has created two ex officio board seats, specifically for members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors. Town of North Hudson Supervisor Stephanie Dezalia, along with Town of Jay Supervisor Matt Stanley have joined the board to share their local knowledge and expertise regarding county- and community-specific challenges and needs,” she said. “As we continue to focus on destination management, representation from the Essex County board of supervisors will be very helpful.” Mary Jane Lawrence, ROOST chief operating officer, said.
Newly appointed officers, elected by their fellow board members, include Nick Politi, chair; Chandler Ralph, vice chair; Marc Galvin, treasurer; Hillarie Logan-Dechene, secretary.
Nick Politi is a lifelong resident of the Lake Placid area with a professional background focused on real estate sales within the Adirondacks; Nick currently owns and operates Merrill L. Thomas, Inc., along with his family, representing the Lake Placid area.
Chandler Ralph is the former chief executive officer at Adirondack Health in Saranac Lake; During her career of 21 years, Ralph oversaw a growing network comprising health centers, a hospital, nursing home, and physical therapy center. She saw a change of healthcare within the upstate New York region. Ralph represents the Saranac Lake region
Marc Galvin is the owner of The Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid. His experience offers ROOST a unique perspective regarding retail in the Adirondack region and specifically, within Lake Placid. Galvin represents the Lake Placid region.
Hillarie Logan-Dechene is the deputy director of the Wild Center in Tupper Lake. Her experience in tourism-oriented venues provides an important context when discussing tourism and visitor experiences within the region. Logan-Dechene represents the Hamilton County region.
ROOST officers will serve in their executive role for one year; each term is three years, and ROOST board members can serve a maximum of three terms; Each board member represents a different industry and region of the Adirondacks.
“The board focuses on ROOST’s strategic goals and on its high level initiatives,” he said. “This mission of the organizations is always at the forefront of decisions and plans that are developed and implemented.” Jim McKenna, ROOST CEO, said.
Additional ROOST board members include: Lisa Hess-Marks from Schroon Lake, Karen Dalton from Willsboro, Joe Gehm representing Tupper Lake, Jodi Gunther from Saranac Lake, Charles (Chip) Grundon from Wilmington, Mark Jessie from Tupper Lake, Leslie Karason from Saranac Lake, James Lemons and Garrick Smith both from Lake Placid, and Mariann Rapple representing the Lake Champlain region.
Sarah Wilson, who served nine years on the board, reached the end of her term after serving as board chair in 2022.
