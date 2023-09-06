PLATTSBURGH — Officials are hoping that the release of an in depth study on road salt in the Adirondacks will lead to substantial action.
“I am glad this important report has been released and the state agencies involved can begin reviewing the task force’s recommendations,” Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“Road salt can have long-term impacts on our environment, polluting waterways and creating risks to human health and the environment. I am proud to have authored the bill that created this task force, and I look forward to reviewing the report’s recommendations thoroughly so they may be implemented in a pilot program as soon as possible.
ROAD SALT TASK FORCE
Jones introduced a bill that led to the creation of the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force.
Jones said the next important step for the state is to ensure they allocate funding to support the task force’s recommendations and assist homeowners and other dwellings impacted by known sources of road salt contamination.
TASK FORCE RECOMMENDATIONS
The task force’s assessment addresses the impacts of road salt on public health and the environment, and upon reviewing the current winter road management practices, they have provided recommendations including:
• Managing “cold spots” on roadways: Implementing a selective vegetation management pilot as an alternative to the need for frequent and excess road salt application in certain locations.
• Chloride free zone(s): To develop a “Proof of Concept” model that achieving safety and performance expectations can be met when using chloride-free deicing alternatives.
• Seasonal speed warnings: To develop a “Proof of Concept” that weather warning signage statements provide opportunities to reduce road salt rates and the frequency of application.
‘MAJOR STEP FORWARD’
The Adirondack Council also hailed the release of the task force report, and urged swift action to implement road salt-reduction strategies to protect Adirondack lakes and rivers as well as underground water supplies.
“The release of this report is a major step forward for the protection of pure waters in the Adirondacks and beyond,” Adirondack Council Executive Director Raul J. Aguirre said.
“The Adirondack Council has looked forward to this day since 2009, when we issued a plea for state government to take action called ‘Low-Sodium Diet: Curbing New York’s Appetite for Damaging Road Salt.’ Since then, we have hosted multiple conferences, issued additional reports, and worked with partners to guide the passage of the legislation that created this task force. Someday, the lessons learned here will be applied to other sensitive locations around the state.”
The next step is to turn encouraging words into effective action, Aguirre said.
“We’re eager to learn more about the state’s plan to implement the recommendations from this report,” Adirondack Council Director of Government Relations Kevin Chlad said.
“Rather than leave this task to already overburdened current state agency personnel alone, we believe the Governor can ensure swifter action by appointing an oversight committee of citizens and agency personnel who would work together to implement the task force’s recommendations.”
‘WE KNOW A LOT MORE NOW’
Chlad said he understood that what the Council was asking of the Department of Transportation was not an easy task.
“We know they have a responsibility to keep the roads safe for travel,” Chlad said.
“We also know there is a limit to the amount of salt you can dump into a watershed before damage occurs. We didn’t know what that limit was when New York started using road salt here. Thanks to the task force, we know a lot more now. It’s time to act on that knowledge and save what has not yet been lost.”
New York transportation officials have used more than six million tons of road salt on Adirondack highways since the practice began in 1980. According to Adirondack researchers, contamination appears to be worst near state highways.
DOT has settled a number of lawsuits alleging contamination of residential and commercial wells from road salt stored nearby or applied to roads adjacent to the properties.
Sodium in drinking water poses significant health risks, especially for those with high blood pressure. Sodium and chlorides in lakes and rivers can harm forest growth, fish and wildlife. Salt is corrosive to automobiles, bridges, guiderails, buildings and monuments.
SEVEN ACTION STEPS
The report recommended seven action steps, including new reduction targets, best management practices, improved training for plow drivers, better funding, public access to data on salt applications, education campaigns, and rapid responses to reports of water contamination.
It also recommended several pilot projects, including those that would manage ‘Cold Spots’ on roadways; establish Chloride Free Zone(s), create Seasonal Speed Warnings and measure salt levels on private properties to develop a benchmark for future salt reduction.
“Overall, we like the general drift of the report,” Chlad said.
“However, it is long and complex. We will spend a couple of days poring over its details and comparing it to previous drafts. After 14 years, this still isn’t the end of the process. We are only just beginning.”
