Stefanik receives Farm Bureau award
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, the New York Farm Bureau presented U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) with the American Farm Bureau Circle of Friends Award, which is given to select lawmakers who have strong voting records in support of New York agriculture.
Stefanik also received the American Farm Bureau Federation’s “Friend of Farm Bureau” award in October of 2020, a press release said.
“It is an honor to be recognized by the New York Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau for my dedication to North Country farmers," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I am proud to advocate on behalf of the farmers who work tirelessly to provide for our rural communities, and I extend my gratitude to them on this National Agriculture Day for their important work."
Stefanik re-introduces Success for Rural Students and Community Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and Josh Harder (D-California) reintroduced the Success for Rural Students and Communities Act.
According to a press release, the bill would authorize $60 million in grants each year through fiscal year 2027 for rural communities across the country to spur innovation and investment, improve access to higher education for rural students and prepare them to receive the credentials necessary to step into high-demand jobs in their communities.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need to close the degree attainment gap between students from rural communities and their peers," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The Success for Rural Students and Communities Act will bring local school districts together with institutions of higher education and economic organizations to ensure our North Country students have greater opportunity to enroll in college, receive their degree and then contribute to our local economies by thriving in high-demand jobs."
Stefanik pushes for clarification for onion growers
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and colleagues sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting clarification on the decision to stop certain import inspection requirements for onions and commitment to seeking input from farmers prior to such changes going forward.
According to a press release, the USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service eliminated a federal marketing order earlier this month and stopped the requirements without notifying U.S. producers.
“I will not sit back and allow our farmers to be treated unfairly at the regulatory level,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“The USDA’s decision to suspend import inspections without prior notice or input from farmers put our North Country onion growers in direct competition with sub-standard foreign products during an already incredibly difficult year. I call on USDA to provide rationale for this decision and provide answer to our farmers, who deserve access to fair and open markets in the United States.”
Steca calls for funding of veterans support program
ALBANY — Last week, State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) joined fellow Republicans in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to restore funding for the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans’ Support Program.
According to a press release, the program provides peer-to-peer mental health support to veterans across New York State. While last year's final budget included $4.5 million in funding for it, Cuomo's executive proposal left the program out.
The State Senate Majority's one-house budget bill included a $4.5 million funding proposal, while the State Assembly Majority put forth a $6.05 million proposal. Republicans are demanding Cuomo approve the latter.
“The experiences shared and challenges faced are the basis for very unique bonds that military men and women have," said Stec, an eight-year Navy veteran who served in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm.
"Trust among these men and women is what enables them to open up and get the help they need. The Joseph P. Dwyer program makes that connection."
