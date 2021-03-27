Gillibrand calls for NY-grown healthy foods
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging prioritization of New York-grown fruits and vegetables in the new food purchase and distribution program set to replace the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
That program sought to address both food waste and food insecurity by providing families with fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious foods.
“The new food purchase and distribution program must connect farmers' supply with the heightened demand of New Yorkers in need, while also supporting diets rich in vitamins and minerals, which we all need for our health," Gilibrand said in a statement.
"New York farmers produce delicious and nutritious foods, such as apples, cabbage, onion, snap peas, grapes and more, and including these nutritious foods in this new program will strengthen our diets, our farms, our food system and our economy at the same time.”
To replace last year’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is currently seeking comments on the development, coordination and implementation of a new food purchase and distribution program.
Schumer supports student loan debt cancellation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, in a phone call with New York college students, U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) pushed a plan to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers.
He argued President Joe Biden could use existing executive authority to cancel the debt, and said addressing the student loan crisis was one of his top priorities this Congress, according to a press release.
“Millions of young Americans, including so many New Yorkers — and their families — have been crushed by student loan debt, greatly impeding their ability to begin careers and build the financial resources needed to rent apartments, buy homes, start families or just simply build their futures,” Schumer said in a statement.
“Even worse, the debt load average across New York is higher than it is across the country, and this holds down our entire local economy, which we cannot afford to suppress after dealing with the financial devastation of coronavirus. That is why I am prioritizing student debt forgiveness to bring immediate relief to millions of New Yorkers.”
Stefanik votes for Farm Workforce Modernization Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) voted for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, legislation she cosponsored in the previous Congress.
According to a press release, the bill would, among other things, simplify the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers and ensure critical protections for workers, allow farmers to post job openings on an online job registry and provide year-round access to the H-2A program for industries with year-round labor needs.
“North Country farmers have long suffered from an unstable workforce and constant demand for labor," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The Farm Workforce Modernization Act addresses this reality by reforming the broken H-2A program, while ensuring job security for American workers and stability for our nation’s food supply.”
Gillibrand supports Full-Service Community School Expansion Act
MORRISTOWN, N.Y. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) spoke at Morristown Central School in support of the Full-Service Community School Expansion Act of 2021, of which she is an original cosponsor.
According to a press release, the legislation would, among other things, provide $3.65 billion over the next five years for the expansion of community schools and provide renewable grant opportunities and additional resources to existing community schools.
“This bill delivers vital resources, technical assistance and infrastructure to support states, districts and schools looking to implement or expand community schools," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"This expanded grant funding would allow for greater federal support for community schools across New York and the country to bolster student services through academic opportunities and mentoring programs, and provide critical nutritional, medical and mental health services for students to thrive."
Senators call for expanded access to 2-1-1
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) and Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) recently called on acting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to expand access to 2-1-1 calls to Americans who lack consistent cell service.
According to a press release, the hotline provides essential community services for those seeking information related to supplemental food and nutrition programs, rental assistance and more.
Currently, 9-1-1 and other emergency calls are guaranteed for those without an active contract with a cell phone carrier.
“Given the unprecedented pandemic emergency we currently face and the clear need for stable access to essential information and referrals provided by 2-1-1 services, we ask you take all appropriate steps to institute a similar obligation for all telecommunication carriers to transmit 2-1-1 calls to a local point of access and to connect calls over Wi-Fi," the senators wrote in a letter.
"Doing so will ensure those who lose cell phone access do not also lose access to this crucial lifeline."
Stefanik co-introduces Workforce Recovery Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently co-introduced the American Workforce Recovery Act.
According to a press release, the bill would give states funding to expand vocational training options and increase remote employment services, grant local workforce boards funds for reskilling workers and incentivize businesses to offer work-based training.
“As millions of people remain out of the workforce due to the pandemic, investments in retraining and skill development are more necessary than ever to get Americans back to work and help businesses reopen," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The American Workforce Recovery Act is a win for workers and businesses across the country — it would equip more than one million Americans with resources to upgrade their skills and pursue new careers, while incentivizing businesses to hire and educate them.”
Stec calls for end to restaurant curfew
ALBANY — State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) recently said the State Legislature should take action to end the 11 p.m. restaurant curfew imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order.
He is cosponsoring a legislative resolution that, if approved, would immediately end the order. Stec and fellow Republicans asked the Democratic majorities for their support during a press conference at the capitol.
“The science says and logic dictates that nothing magical or mysterious happens at 11 p.m. that impacts the transmissibility of COVID-19,” Stec said in a statement.
“The imposition of an arbitrary curfew has hurt businesses with devastating consequences. Thousands of restaurants have closed and tens of thousands of jobs are gone."
The Cuomo-imposed curfew is making it difficult for these businesses to succeed, Stec continued.
"The governor is still calling the shots but only because he’s allowed. The State Legislature can and should take action and do something, which is the point of this legislative resolution.”
