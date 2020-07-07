Stefanik cosponsors Growing Climate Solutions Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) office announced that she is an original cosponsor of the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
The legislation would create a Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Certification Program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set standards for carbon-sequestration markets, according to a press release.
It would also seek to help farmers, ranchers and foresters participate in the voluntary carbon market by connecting them to private sector actors who can monetize their sustainable farming practices.
“This bipartisan bill will help our North Country farmers continue their tradition of successful participation in conservation programs and being responsible stewards of the land,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"Farmers are the original environmentalists, and I look forward to furthering this effort along with my colleagues to aid farmers who are seeking enrollment in the carbon marketplace.”
Reps announce funding for Fort Ticonderoga
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced that Fort Ticonderoga will receive $285,358 in National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) funding received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to a press release from Stefanik's office, the grant will be used to enable the development and expansion of virtual public programming and educational programs.
“The North Country is a very rich historic area, and Fort Ticonderoga is of significant importance to our region,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I am excited to announce this funding that will further their mission of telling the story of our area’s integral role in the landscape of American history."
“Non-profits and cultural organizations are critical parts of the upstate economy that create jobs and serve vital functions so I am pleased to provide this critical federal support to help them survive through the COVID crisis,” Schumer said.
"As New York communities prepare to reopen, this critical CARES funding is pivotal in the advancement of our education and economy, and will help define who we are as a nation, Gillibrand said.
Fort Ticonderoga President/CEO Beth L. Hill thanked the region's political leadership for supporting the NEH CARES program.
"Supporting and sustaining our nation’s cultural heritage is vital to our society," she said in a statement.
“An investment in Fort Ticonderoga is an investment in our community’s economic vitality during this very challenging time. Fort Ticonderoga brings more than $12 million dollars annually into the Ticonderoga region.”
Stefanik announces NEA funding for Seagle Music Colony
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Seagle Music Colony in Schroon Lake was awarded $50,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The non-matching grant funds are to be used to support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs, according to a press release.
“The Seagle Music Colony is an important cultural center in the Adirondacks, and I am excited to see how this funding will benefit their efforts," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I will continue to advocate for funding that supports our North Country communities as they recover and rebuild from COVID-19.”
Stefanik cosponsors Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced Thursday that she has cosponsored the Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act.
The legislation would assign Priority 2 refugee status in the United States for Hong Kongers, thus streamlining their refugee admission process, and create a new path for asylum for those the Chinese Communist Party would immediately detain during the time between applying for refugee status and being accepted, a press release said.
Those who organized, aided, reported on or provided legal services to those arrested in protests would be eligible for asylum.
“America stands with Hong Kong, and the values of freedom, democracy and self-governance,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"The actions of the Chinese Communist Party are criminal, indefensible and will not be tolerated. I will continue to be outspoken against the CCP for their human rights abuses and unacceptable lack of transparency.”
