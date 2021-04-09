Gillibrand to reintroduce HOPE Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced she will reintroduce the Health, Opportunities and Personal Empowerment (HOPE) Act, which would modernize and streamline how eligible recipients access critical nutrition, housing, health care, job training and unemployment assistance programs, according to a press release.
U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-Rochester) reintroduced companion legislation in the House.
“Throughout the course of the pandemic, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and are struggling to support their families,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “Now, in this critical time of recovery, the federal government has a responsibility to make anti-poverty, health care, nutrition, housing and work support programs accessible to as many people as possible.
"The HOPE Act would remove barriers for low-income and underserved Americans to access government services, and streamline our safety net programs."
