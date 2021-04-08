Stefanik announces grant for Plattsburgh Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced that the Plattsburgh Housing Authority is set to receive a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The funds will be used to purchase surveillance cameras for their properties, according to a press release.
“The Plattsburgh Housing Authority provides affordable housing for many North Country residents, and this funding will be directly put towards measures to improve their safety and security,” Stefanik said in a statement.
Gillibrand, colleagues reintroduce IAIA
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Tina Smitth (D-Minn.) recently reintroduced the Impact Aid Infrastructure Act, which would provide $1 billion in supplemental funding for school infrastructure construction grants through the Impact Aid program.
According to a press release, the legislation would provide 40 percent of grant funding directly to impacted school districts using the existing basic support formula, and the remaining 60 percent would be available through competitive grants.
“Federally impacted school districts are in desperate need of resources to create a safe environment for students, teachers and staff,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The Impact Aid Infrastructure Act will provide critical aid to these school districts to make long overdue repairs and renovate their facilities to meet public health guidelines."
Stefanik announces Congressional Art Competition
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The contest is open to all North Country high school students, and the winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Artwork, which must be original in concept, design and execution and must not violate any U.S. copyright laws, must be submitted to one of Stefanik's office locations no later than Friday, April 30.
For more information, go to stefanik.house.gov/services/art-competition.
Gillibrand calls for use of local broadband data
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to acting Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to include state, local and tribal data in efforts to expand nationwide broadband.
Gillibrand and fellow senators said consulting with state and local governments will help ensure the creation of accurate data maps that truly reflect broadband services and will help ensure effective targeting of federal funds.
"For years, the FCC has relied on inaccurate data that have excluded eligible communities in New York and across the country from federal funding," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"At a time when more New Yorkers than ever are relying on online services in their daily lives, I’m urging the FCC to work with state and local officials to close the pervasive digital divide in our communities.”
