Lawmakers ask for Cellular Task Force update
ALBANY — Last week, regional state lawmakers including State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and State Assemblymen Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and Matt Simpson (R-Horicon) sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo requesting an update on the work of the Upstate Cellular Coverage Task Force.
According to a press release, the group was created in 2019 with the goal of closing cellular service gaps in upstate New York.
In the letter, the representatives noted how the importance of improving cellular connectivity in under and unserved areas of the state became even more apparent during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Additionally, lack of cellular is a major public safety threat, making the life-saving work of police, fire, ambulance, forest rangers and other first-responders more difficult," they wrote.
"It is our understanding that state funding was appropriated for the cellular task force to thoroughly investigate this problem, produce coverage maps and develop policy proposals. We are writing to ask for a status update of the task force and any reports or coverage maps for review."
Gillibrand announces bill to combat pollution
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently joined fellow Democrats to announce the Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act, which they say will protect families from the growing plastic pollution crisis.
The bill is made up of a collection of "best practices" laws already enacted at the state level or by other countries, according to a press release.
Among other things, the legislation would require big corporations to take responsibility by requiring producers of plastic products to create and fund waste and recycling programs; incentivize the development of reusable products and items that can actually be recycled; and reduce and ban certain single-use plastic products that are not recyclable.
"Rampant plastic pollution has already caused significant ecological damage to New York’s waterways, and has significantly harmed communities of color and low-income communities,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“This comprehensive legislation will take major steps to strengthen environmental protections, expand successful state-level legislation to combat plastic pollution — like the historic phasing-out out of single-use plastics taking place in New York — and place the onus on large corporations to cover the costs of cleaning up plastic waste from their products."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.