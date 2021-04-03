Jones-cosponsored nursing home bill signed
ALBANY — On Tuesday, State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) announced that a bill he cosponsored to help reunite families by expanding nursing home visitation rights was signed into law.
According to a press release, the legislation safeguards visitation access at nursing homes and residential health care facilities, and streamlines guidelines to safely allow personal and compassionate caregiving visitation.
“In the wake of COVID-19 restrictions, families deserve to be able to see their loved ones in person to ensure their well-being," Jones said in a statement. "This law expands the definition of 'compassionate care visitation' from strictly end-of-life situations to other cases where a decline in physical, mental or emotional wellbeing requires attention from family.
"Nursing home residents and their families have been through enough and this law will reunite families and will ensure that the mental and physical well-being of residents is not jeopardized due to isolation in case of any future emergencies.”
Gillibrand recommends Freedman as U.S. Attorney
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recommended Carla Freedman for the post of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.
If confirmed, Freedman — currently an assistant U.S. Attorney with the district as well as the narcotics chief and lead task force attorney for the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, and opioid coordinator — would be the first woman to lead the district, a press release said.
"She is an accomplished and passionate attorney who has dedicated her career to equal justice under the law,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Ms. Freedman is a brilliant legal leader, and a woman of outstanding character who can help restore public faith in our justice system in the NDNY. I am proud to recommend her to the White House and look forward to her historic accomplishment as the first woman nominated and confirmed to be U.S. Attorney for the Northern District.”
The release said Freedman is a career prosecutor with more than 30 years of experience in New York State. She joined the NDNY U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2007 after spending more than 15 years in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Freedman was raised in Syracuse and is a graduate of Syracuse University and New York Law School.
