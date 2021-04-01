Jones: Budget proposal supports local programs
ALBANY — Last week, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) highlighted provisions of the Assembly budget proposal that have a direct impact on the North Country.
Those include $3 million for the state Department of Public Service to study broadband services statewide, $900,000 for broadband and internet in state-operated facilities, $200,000 for the Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) Senior Planet North Country, $300,000 for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program and a $3.1 billion increase in education funding.
Jones said he is hopeful the Senate and Gov. Andrew Cuomo will come to the table on broadband funding, and noted the importance of the OATS funding during a public health crisis that has forced many older adults to stay confined or isolated for long periods of time.
He said that the education funding included monies to help more students access internet services, ensure districts are reimbursed for transportation costs and increase support for local libraries.
"Our children’s education shouldn’t suffer under the weight of this pandemic," Jones continued.
"I’ll continue working to ensure that North Country school districts get their fair share of funding to provide our kids with a top-notch education, even during the most tumultuous of times."
Gillibrand cosponsors JOBS Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently cosponsored the Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, which was reintroduced in the Senate.
According to a press release, the bill would expand federal resources for Pell Grants so that students pursuing high-quality, shorter-term education and training programs are eligible.
“Making a full economic recovery in New York means we have to equip every worker with the skills needed for the jobs available today and for the future,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“The JOBS Act would help rebuild a strong, dynamic workforce by expanding resources to train workers for industries at the center of our recovery from the pandemic: health care, manufacturing and construction."
Current law dictates that Pell Grants can only be applied toward programs that are more than 600 clock hours or at least 15 weeks in length. The JOBS Act would expand eligibility to students enrolled in programs that involve at least 150 hours of instruction time and a minimum of eight weeks in length.
Senators announce housing funding for tribal communities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced $3.7 million in federal block grants for New York tribal communities through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Indian Housing Block Grants Program.
According to a press release, that includes $1.1 million for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe in Akwesasne. The funding was authorized by the American Rescue Plan and will go toward developing new affordable housing projects and improving existing units.
“This federal investment gets us closer to our goal of ensuring that every New Yorker has a safe place to call home, including our neighbors in New York’s tribal communities," Schumer said in a statement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis have exacerbated housing insecurity across New York, especially in underserved communities," Gillibrand said.
"This funding will help ensure that New York’s tribal communities have access to stable, safe and affordable housing. No one should ever have to question whether they’ll have a safe place to sleep at night during the pandemic and beyond."
