MORRISONVILLE — Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to nine people after two recent fires in the North Country.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to two adults and two children, ages 8 and 10 after a fire Monday afternoon on North Star Road in Mooers.
Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items, as well as stuffed animals for the children.
On Sunday, volunteers provided the same financial assistance for food, lodging and clothing to four adults and a 4-year-old child on Flat Rock Road in Malone in Franklin County.
Comfort kits and a stuffed animal were also distributed.
In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help all those affected by the fires as they navigate the road to recovery.
