ELIZABETHTOWN — Another grey fox has tested positive for rabies in Essex County.
According to the Essex County Health Department, a grey fox and a pet dog interaction in Crown Point was reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred the night before and the homeowner terminated the fox, the Health Department said.
After consult with the Health Department, direction was provided for safe handling including transport to Ticonderoga Animal Hospital. They prepared and shipped the specimen to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Laboratory.
The specimen returned positive for rabies on Wednesday.
“All persons and pets are under medical and veterinarian care following this incident,” Jessica Darney Buehler, Director of Health Planning and Promotion for the Health Department, said.
“Residents and visitors are discouraged from feeding or having contact with wild animals, and all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies.”
Following the positive results, Director of Public Health, Linda Beers said that, “In 2023, cases have been confirmed in four grey fox, one raccoon, and one woodchuck. This incident is a reminder that several species of wild animals in our area can carry rabies.”
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by ECHD.
