PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State women’s tennis team closed out the regular season schedule with a 7-2 victory over Division II Saint Michael’s on Friday evening. The team also celebrated their two seniors, Alyana Leandry and Cydney Bond in their final match of their respective careers.
In doubles play, the seniors Leandry and Bond competed at the top spot and defeated their counterparts 8-4. Samantha Svantnerand Nicole Svantner took the victory at No. 2 doubles 8-0 and Hallie Hurwitz and Jackie Svantner prevailed at No. 3 doubles 8-1.
In singles play, Saint Michael’s took wins in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but Plattsburgh would prevail in the final four to win the match 7-2. Svantner took the victory at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1 and Sarah Benowitz was victorious at No. 4 singles, winning 6-1, 6-3. Nicole and Jackie Svantner were the final two winners for Plattsburgh State in No. 5 and No. 6 singles, winning 6-1, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2 respectively.
Plattsburgh State rises to 7-5 overall (3-4 SUNYAC) with the win and concludes their season with a winning record, the seventh straight full season the team has done so. Saint Michael’s remains winless on the year, as they are 0-8 overall on the year.
