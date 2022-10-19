SCHENECTADY — The Plattsburgh State women's soccer team forced a tie with Union in an offensive battle Wednesday night, as each team scored twice and attempted over 14 shots in a non-conference affair. Nora Fitzgerald and Avery Durgan each scored in the tie for the Cardinals.
Plattsburgh State's record now moves to 9-5-2 overall (4-3-1 SUNYAC) with just two games remaining in the regular season. Union moves to 8-4-2, as Plattsburgh moved their home record to 3-3-1 with the tie.
The Dutchwomen were the first to get on the board as Vanessa Jorgenson scored for Union in the 29th minute to open up the scoring. In the same minute, on the next play, Fitzgerald found the back of the net 10 seconds later on the game clock, scoring to tie the game right back up.
In the 37th minute, Union retook the lead, as they scored from the foot of Melissa Murphy to take a 2-1 lead into the half. The Dutchwomen outshot the Cardinals 13-6 in the first half of play, also earning nine corners to Plattsburgh's five.
The second half saw the play of each offense evened out, with Union only outshooting the Cards 10-8 in the final period of play.
The score remained 2-1, as the Dutchwomen were able to hold the Plattsburgh offense at bay until the 72nd minute. The Cardinals earned one of their two corners in the half, and Kirsten Villemaire took the kick and first found Sam Spear who attempted to head the ball into the net but found Durgan instead, who finished off the play for the score. The goal was Durgan's first of the season and sixth of her career, tying the game late for the Cardinals.
The score would remain the same, with Union finding five more opportunities to score and coming up empty, with Plattsburgh only attempting one more shot for the rest of the game.
Julia Ennis made her first start in nearly a month and made a season-high eight saves for the Cardinals. She picked up her first tie of the season, as her record stands at 2-3-1.
Plattsburgh will celebrate three seniors and four fifth-years on Saturday, Oct. 22, as they welcome Buffalo State to town at 1 p.m. Julia Ennis, Anna McDuffie, and Nicole Kingsley will be honored for their senior day, while fifth-years Kieren Ritter, Allison Seidman, Sam Spear, and Kirsten Villemaire will also be recognized. The team can also clinch the fourth seed in the SUNYAC playoffs with a win, which would earn them an opportunity to host a first-round playoff game.
TUESDAY
Men's Soccer
CANTON — Brian Coughlan posted his first career hat trick on Tuesday evening against SUNY Canton, as he led the Plattsburgh State men's soccer team to a 4-0 win over the Roos. Juan Velez picked up the other goal for the Cardinals, as the team nearly matched their season single-game high of five goals.
The Cardinals wasted no time getting after it offensively, with Coughlan scoring his first goal in the sixth minute. Receiving a pass from Andrew Braverman, the sophomore midfielder took a couple of dribbles left, working to his non-dominant foot, and hit the 18-yard shot off his left for the first goal of the game.
Seven minutes later, Coughlan deposited a deep free kick, some 30-plus yards from the net, for his second score of the game. Velez added the other first half goal in the 22nd minute, as he ripped a shot off a rebounded corner into the net for his fourth goal of the year.
Coughlan secured his first career hat trick in the 82nd minute of the game, as he earned a penalty kick and was successful in his attempt for the score. He now has seven goals and eight assists on the year, good for 22 points, as all are tops on the Cardinals team. His 22 points also put him in sole possession of second place on the SUNYAC leaderboards for the 2022 season.
Teddy Healy earned the victory in goal, as he collected his fifth shutout making three saves in the win. He now holds a 6-6-1 record on the season, as his save total on the year rises to 45.
The Cardinals showed their offensive prowess on Tuesday, putting up 28 shots in 90 minutes, forcing the Canton goalies to see 17 shots on goal.
Plattsburgh sits in a three-way tie with Oswego and Fredonia for the final two spots in the conference playoffs with each team having one game remaining and all sitting at 2-4-2 in the conference. The Cardinals will look to earn a victory on Saturday when they will travel to Buffalo St. for a 1 p.m. matchup in their final SUNYAC game.
