PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team is looking for a defensive improvement in 2022-23.
The Cardinals got off to promising start on Saturday night with a 3-0 exhibition victory over Castleton State at the Stafford Ice Arena.
“The biggest positive that came out of the game was that we didn’t give up any goals.” Plattsburgh State head coach Steve Moffat said. “And we gave up only 19 shots on goal.
“A focus this year is on team defense. We watched everyone play in the game and we will watch the tape this week. Hopefully we can narrow down the things we need to work on. But we have a lot of work to do”
The Cardinals, who finished last season with a 15-8-3 overall mark and 11-4-1 record in SUNYAC play, held the territorial edge over the Spartans with a 38-19 shot advantage. But some solid goaltending by Castleton State kept the game close.
The Cardinals opened the scoring late in the first period when Carson Gallagher scored a power-play goal at 17:23 with Paul Byer and Jack Ring assisting.
Late in the second stanza, at 19:13, Adam Tretowicz made it 2-0 with assists going to newcomers Spencer Bellina and Riley Sutherland.
The final Plattsburgh State goal came at 14:24 of the third with Trey Thomas scoring a power-play marker with newcomer Ryan Bonfield assisting.
Jacob Hearne and newcomers Kyle Alaverdy and Eli Shiller played one period each in the Cardinals’ nets and combined for the shutout.
“It’s nice to win anytime you play, whether it’s an exhibition game or a regular season game,” Moffat said.
The negative in the game was a large amount of penalties, with each team having eight chances on the powerplay.
“It was sort of an adjustment period for both the refs and players,” Moffat said. “It’s just the way the game went and there were a lot of penalties called on both sides.
“But what it did was take away the flow of the game. It wasn’t a very exciting game for everyone here to watch.”
Another plus was the Cardinals didn’t allow a goal on the Spartans’ eight opportunities while skating a man up.
“Our penalty kill was good,” Moffat said. “And that’s something we haven’t worked on in practice yet. We got to see different players out there and help find out whether they can fill roles on the penalty kill.”
The Cardinals have another exhibition contest on the schedule on Friday at Saint Michael’s College before opening the regular season on the road Oct. 28-29 at Plymouth State and Castleton State, respectively.
