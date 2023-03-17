Past Irishperson Winners
1959 Erwin “Joe” Bornstein
1960 Dr. George W. Angell
1961 Gen. Perry M. Hoisington
1962 Horace F. Davies
1963 Evalon A Merritt
1964 George M. Larios
1965 Dr. Angelo LaMariana
1966 Rev. Michael Reilly
1967 Maj. Gen. Warren Johnson
1968 Mayor Roland St. Pierre
1969 Moses “Scottie” Aspinall
1970 Marie L. Beemer
1971 James A. FitzPatrick
1972 Edward W. Smith
1973 I. Edward Klineberg
1974 Euclid M. Gordon
1975 Dr. Nicholas F. Troisi
1976 William McBride
1977 Jann M. Shambo
1978 Dr. A. B. DeGrandpre
1979 E. Glenn Giltz
1980 Curtis E. Shipman
1981 Dr. Alfred Light
1982 Rita Banks
1983 Clyde A. Lewis
1984 Mary Ellen Rogers
1985 Msgr. Morris Dwyer
1986 Christopher “Kit” Booth
1987 John & Helen Ianelli
1988 Michael Finnegan
1989 Elizabeth “Petie” Wheeler
1990 Keith Defayette
1991 Joe McGrath
1992 Paul Green
1993 Charles Lewis
1994 Michael J. Mannix
1995 Claire Norris Goineau
1996 Gordie Little
1997 Wayne Byrne
1998 Stan Ransom
1999 Bill Morgan
2000 Senator Ronald Stafford
2001 Jack LaDuke
2002 Jeanie Roberts
2003 Shirley O’Connell
2004 Mark Barie
2005 Art Spiegel
2006 Dr. Nancy Church
2007 John Masella
2008 Gordon Hazel
2009 Herb Carpenter
2010 John Zurlo
2011 Dr. Celine Paquette
2012 Hope Coryer
2013 Roderic Giltz
2014 Kjell Dahlen
2015 Devi Momot
2016 Robert Parks
2017 Sister Deborah Blow
2018 Kevin Killeen
2019/20 James and Joanne Hockney*
2021 Robert "Bob" Smith
2022 Janet Duprey
2023 Barrie Finnegan
*2020 event not held due to COVID-19 pandemic
