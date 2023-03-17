Past Irishperson Winners

1959 Erwin “Joe” Bornstein

1960 Dr. George W. Angell

1961 Gen. Perry M. Hoisington

1962 Horace F. Davies

1963 Evalon A Merritt

1964 George M. Larios

1965 Dr. Angelo LaMariana

1966 Rev. Michael Reilly

1967 Maj. Gen. Warren Johnson

1968 Mayor Roland St. Pierre

1969 Moses “Scottie” Aspinall

1970 Marie L. Beemer

1971 James A. FitzPatrick

1972 Edward W. Smith

1973 I. Edward Klineberg

1974 Euclid M. Gordon

1975 Dr. Nicholas F. Troisi

1976 William McBride

1977 Jann M. Shambo

1978 Dr. A. B. DeGrandpre

1979 E. Glenn Giltz

1980 Curtis E. Shipman

1981 Dr. Alfred Light

1982 Rita Banks

1983 Clyde A. Lewis

1984 Mary Ellen Rogers

1985 Msgr. Morris Dwyer

1986 Christopher “Kit” Booth

1987 John & Helen Ianelli

1988 Michael Finnegan

1989 Elizabeth “Petie” Wheeler

1990 Keith Defayette

1991 Joe McGrath

1992 Paul Green

1993 Charles Lewis

1994 Michael J. Mannix

1995 Claire Norris Goineau

1996 Gordie Little

1997 Wayne Byrne

1998 Stan Ransom

1999 Bill Morgan

2000 Senator Ronald Stafford

2001 Jack LaDuke

2002 Jeanie Roberts

2003 Shirley O’Connell

2004 Mark Barie

2005 Art Spiegel

2006 Dr. Nancy Church

2007 John Masella

2008 Gordon Hazel

2009 Herb Carpenter

2010 John Zurlo

2011 Dr. Celine Paquette

2012 Hope Coryer

2013 Roderic Giltz

2014 Kjell Dahlen

2015 Devi Momot

2016 Robert Parks

2017 Sister Deborah Blow

2018 Kevin Killeen

2019/20 James and Joanne Hockney*

2021 Robert "Bob" Smith

2022 Janet Duprey

2023 Barrie Finnegan

*2020 event not held due to COVID-19 pandemic

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you