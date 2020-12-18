Episode 21: Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca give an update on the local news and sports scenes. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe, McKenzie and Joey also share some fun stories from their college newspaper days. Some will make you laugh, and some are more on the sentimental side.
Press Pass Podcast: The Normal Talk and College Newspaper Days
