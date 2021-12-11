MALONE — A power outage resulted in early dismissal for students of the Brushton-Moira Central School District, Friday.
According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, Brushton-Moira Central was dismissing early because there was no power at the building.
The post, by Jennifer Lynch, building principal for grades 7-12, said buses were scheduled to leave the school around 12:15 p.m.
MULTIPLE OUTAGES
According to National Grid’s website there were multiple outages in the Brushton and Moira area, which started shortly before 11 a.m., Friday morning, with power estimated to be back on around 3 a.m., Saturday morning.
Patrick Stella, a communications manager with National Grid, said a substation transformer bank failed this morning.
Stella said work crews attempted to make repairs but were unable to fix the equipment and had to order replacement parts.
Stella said a mobile substation from Potsdam was moved to the Moira area, arriving around 3 p.m., to provide power to customers in the interim.
SEVERAL HOURS OUT
According to Stella, it takes several hours to get the mobile substation online and power is expected to be restored to those currently without it during the early morning hours, Saturday.
“It’s a large piece of equipment and we need to run some test before it goes on line,” Stella said.
Stella said it will likely take a few weeks to make full repairs to the transformer bank but the mobile substation will provide power to the area during this time.
About 1,800 customers were currently without power around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Grid website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.