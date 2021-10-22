PLATTSBURGH — Those who attended a gathering at American Legion Post 1619 in West Plattsburgh last weekend may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Clinton County Health Department says.

Attendees of the event, held from 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16, are advised to self-monitor for symptoms over the 14-day period following the potential exposure.

"Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills, congestion, headache and loss of sense of taste and smell," the agency said in a press release.

"If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center."

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you