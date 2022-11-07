ELIZABETHTOWN – All polling places statewide have hours today from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for voting in the General Election.
The polling places for the tri-county area are:
CLINTON COUNTY
ALTONA
District 1: Altona Town Hall, 3124 Miner Farm Road, Altona.
AUSABLE
District 1 and 2: Keeseville Civic Center, 1790 Main St., Keeseville.
BEEKMANTOWN
District 1, 2 and 3: Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy.
BLACK BROOK
District 1: Black Brook Town Hall, 18 N. Main St., AuSable Forks.
District 2: Black Brook Town Garage, 3385 Silver Lake Road, Saranac.
CHAMPLAIN
District 1 and 2: Rouses Point Civic Center, 39 Lake St., Rouses Point.
District 3: Champlain Town Offices, 729 State Route 9, Champlain.
CHAZY
District 1: Chazy Town Hall, 9631 State Route 9, Chazy.
District 2: West Chazy Town Hall, 62 Cemetery St., West Chazy.
CLINTON
District 1 and 2: Clinton Town Hall, 23 Smith St., Churubusco.
DANNEMORA
District 1 and 3: QWL Activity Center, 1156 State Route 374, Dannemora.
District 2: Lyon Mountain Fire Station, 9 Fire House Road, Lyon Mt.
ELLENBURG
District 1: Ellenburg Town Hall, 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
MOOERS
District 1: Mooers Government Center/Fire Station, 2508 State Route 11, Mooers.
District 2: Cannon Corners Hall, 669 Cannon Corners Road, Mooers Forks.
PERU
District 1, 2, 3 and 4: St. Augustine’s Parish Center, 3030 Main St., Peru.
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH
District 1, 2, 5, and 7: Plattsburgh Town Hall, 151 Banker Road, Plattsburgh.
District 3 and 6: South Plattsburgh Fire Station1, 4105 State Route 22, South Plattsburgh.
District 4:, Cadyville Recreation Center, 16 Cadyville Park Road, Cadyville.
District 6: Cumberland Head Fire Dept., 38 Firehouse Road, Plattsburgh.
SARANAC
District 1: Saranac Fire Station, 3277 State Route 3, Saranac.
District 2: Redford Fire Station, 101 Clinton St., Redford.
District 3: Dannemora Village Offices, 40 Emmons St., Dannemora.
SCHUYLER FALLS
District 1, 2 and 3: St. Alexander’s Center, 1 Church St., Morrisonville.
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Ward-1 to Ward-3: Plattsburgh State Field House, 167 Rugar St., Plattsburgh.
Ward-4: First Assembly of God Church, 164 Prospect Ave., Plattsburgh.
Ward-5 and Ward-6: County Government. Center, First Floor Meeting Room, 137 Margaret St., Plattsburgh.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BANGOR
Bangor Municipal Offices, 2438 State Route 11, North Bangor.
BELLMONT
District 1: Bellmont Town Justice Building, 9 Hill St., Brainardsville.
District 2: Bellmont Fire Station, 46 Ragged Lake Road, Owls Head.
BOMBAY
District 1: Bombay Municipal Building, 379 Lantry Road, Bombay.
District 2: Bombay Fire Station, 818 State Route 37, Hogansburg.
BRANDON
Brandon Town Hall, 564 County Route 12, North Bangor.
BRIGHTON
Brighton Town Hall, 12 County Route 31, Paul Smith's.
BURKE
Burke Town Courthouse, 5165 State Route 11, Burke.
CHATEAUGAY
Chateaugay Village Offices, 8 Iron Ave., Chateaugay.
CONSTABLE
Constable Town Office, 15964 State Route 30N, Constable
DICKINSON
Dickinson Town Office, 339 Aiken Road, Dickinson Center.
DUANE
Duane Fire Station, 172 County Route 26, Malone.
FORT COVINGTON
Fort Covington Adult Center, 2526 Chateaugay St., Fort Covington.
FRANKLIN
Franklin Town Hall, 7 Cold Brook Road, Vermontville.
HARRIETSTOWN
Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake.
MALONE
Districts 1, 4, 9 and 10: St. Andre's Outreach Center, 12 Homestead Park, Malone.
Districts 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8: Franklin County Courthouse, 355 W. Main St., Malone.
MOIRA
Moira Town Offices/Highway Dept., 522 County Route 6, Moira.
SANTA CLARA
Santa Clara Town Hall, Saranac Inn, 5359 State Route 30, Saranac Lake.
TUPPER LAKE
Holy Ghost Parish Center, 40 Marion St., Tupper Lake.
WAVERLY
Waverly Town Hall, 7 River Road, St. Regis Falls.
WESTVILLE
Westville Town Hall, 936 County Route 19, Constable.
ESSEX
CHESTERFIELD
District 1 and 2: Keeseville Knights Of Columbus, 1435 US Route 9, Keeseville.
CROWN POINT
District 1, 2, and 3: Crown Point Fire Hall, 2764 Main St., Crown Point.
ELIZABETHTOWN
Elizabethtown Town Hall, 7563 Court St., Elizabethtown.
ESSEX
District 1, and 2: Essex Fire Hall, 2659 NYS Route 22, Essex.
JAY
District 1 and 2: Jay Town Offices, 11 School Lane, Ausable Forks.
KEENE
District 1 and 2: Keene Valley Fire Hall, 15 Market St., Keene
LEWIS
Lewis Town Hall, 8574 Us Route 9 , Lewis.
MINERVA
Minerva Senior Meal Site, 1652 NYS Route 28N, Minerva.
MORIAH
District 1 and 4: Port Henry Knights Of Columbus, 4253 Main St., Port Henry.
District 2 and 3: Moriah Firehouse, 630 Tarbell Hill Road, Moriah Corners.
NEWCOMB
Newcomb Town Offices, 5639 NYS Route 28N, Newcomb.
NORTH ELBA
District 1, 3, 5, and 6: Lake Placid Town Hall, Downstairs, 2693 Main St., Lake Placid.
District 7: Saranac Lake Town House, 193 River St., Saranac Lake.
NORTH HUDSON
North Hudson Town Offices, 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson.
SCHROON
District 1 and 2: Schroon Town Offices, 15 Leland Ave., Schroon.
ST. ARMAND
Bloomingdale Town Hall, 1702 NYS Route 3, Bloomingdale.
TICONDEROGA
District 1 to 6: Ticonderoga Firehouse, 60 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga.
WESTPORT
District 1 and 2: Westport Town Hall, 22 Champlain Ave., Westport.
WILLSBORO
District 1 and 2: Willsboro Visitors Center, 3743 Main St., Willsboro.
WILMINGTON
Wilmington Community Center, 7 Community Circle, Wilmington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.