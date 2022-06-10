PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police are searching for a group of people that may have something to do with the June 4 homicide in the city.
At a news conference Thursday morning, Provisional Police Chief Nathan York said police are looking for a group rather than an individual. He released no other details about potential suspects.
MORNING OF JUNE 4
Melissa Myers, 40, was found dead in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. on the morning of June 4. She was found around 4 a.m. by a family member. Police have not said how she died.
Police have since been searching the area looking for clues and asking people if they saw anything or have video surveillance.
Through shared footage from the community from doorbell cameras, a group was seen walking toward the Saranac River around the time of the crime.
“I’m not going to talk about suspects at this point in time, but I can let the public know that we have narrowed it down to a group of individuals.” York said, adding that most of those they are looking for are local people.
During the 25-minute news conference, York said that police did not believe that Myers was targeted and that her death was not gang related.
He did say that they believe that drugs, “certainly has a nexus in it, “ but did not elaborate.
York did say that the case was clearly a homicide.
“It’s a homicide because she did not die of natural causes. It’s obvious to us how she died, and she did not do it to herself,” York said.
COMMUNITY HELP SOUGHT
Police have requested members of the community to report any suspicious foreign objects discovered on one’s property. Clothes, weapons, drug paraphernalia or anything that should not be there and does not belong to property owners should be reported.
The Plattsburgh Police Department has partnered with several police and federal agencies including the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Rangers, federal Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tri-County SRT, Clinton County Sheriff office, Essex County Sheriff’s Office, SUNY Plattsburgh University Police and New York State Police Major Crimes Unit and Police Divers.
“That’s the way you solve these cases, by working together as a team,” York said.
“What we’ve gotten done in the past five days we couldn’t have done in five months working alone.”
“I would hazard a guess that we’ve had 100 plus people here helping so that’s considerable and the people should feel good about that.”
NO FEAR OF HARM TO PUBLIC
When asked about fear of harm to the community, York firmly repeated: “I said that since day one, we don’t think there’s any fear of harm to the community.”
“We want to get the bad guy. We think we can do that and we think we are heading in the right direction, and I think the community doesn’t have anything to fear. The police are out doing their job and hopefully the community will see that all of these agencies working together is the way it should be done.”
