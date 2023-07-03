PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENT
PLATTSBURGH — A Saranac Lake man was injured and ticketed after the motorcycle he was driving crashed.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff's deputies saw someone on a black and white Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh that was committing multiple alleged traffic offenses.
A deputy was able to approach the motorcycle on foot as it stopped at the intersection of Route 3 and Plaza Boulevard, and ordered the driver to pull over, police said.
The driver did not comply and fled north on Plaza Boulevard, police said. The driver then failed to negotiate a curve and exited the side of the roadway, causing him to become ejected and strike a guard rail, police said.
The driver was identified as Rylan Christy, 22, of Saranac Lake.
He was taken University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh for treatment of a broken wrist and other minor injuries, police said.
Deputies ticketed Christy for speed in zone, unsafe speed, failure to comply with a lawful order, unsafe passing, operating out of class and uninspected motor vehicle.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Town of Plattsburgh District 3 Fire Department and UVM CVPH EMS.
