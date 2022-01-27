PERSONAL-INJURY ACCIDENTS
SARANAC — A Dannemora woman was treated for injuries after a one-car crash in Saranac Tuesday.
Police said 22-year-old Makenna Provost exited the north side of State Route 3 near Wilson Road while driving west in a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado. The Chevrolet struck a snow and earth embankment, a news release by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.
Provost was transported to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for a shoulder injury. Deputies were assisted by the Saranac Fire Department and Saranac EMS.
RICHMOND, Vt — A Morrisonville man driving a box truck sustained injuries after crashing it on I-89 Monday, police said.
According to Vermont State Police, 54-year-old Doug Lamoy had crashed into a bridge at mile marker 77, causing him to lose control of the 2019 Freightliner. He then traveled down an embankment before colliding with a tree, police said.
When first responders arrived at the crash, police said, they located the truck, which sustained heavy front damage, down at the tree line. Because of the damage, Lamoy had to be extricated by fire and rescue personnel, police said.
Once he was removed, Lamoy was taken to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for lower leg injuries.
FELONY ARREST
PLATTSBURGH — A Plattsburgh man was charged with violating his parole on Jan. 19.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Corey D. Duval was placed on probation after he was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny in October 2021.
Duval was charged with violation of parole, a felony and was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail, the Sheriff’s Office said. Duval is scheduled to appear in court again at a later date.
— Compiled by Staff Writer Fernando Alba
