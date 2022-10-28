Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the halloween weekend beginning Friday, October 28 through Tuesday, November 1.
“My focus this Halloween weekend is to keep New Yorkers safe with zero tolerance for impaired driving,” Kathy Hochul said.
“If your Halloween celebrations include alcohol, plan for a safe ride home with a sober driver. Those who take the risk and drive impaired will end up facing the consequences of breaking the law.”
CHECKPOINTS, PATROLS
Motorists can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols.
State Police will also target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period. Law enforcement will be looking for motorists using phones or other electronic devices while driving.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and concealed identity traffic enforcement vehicles.
“Halloween is a fun night for people of all ages, however, fun can quickly turn to tragedy if done so irresponsibly. If you’re not old enough to drink, don’t. If your Halloween plans include alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel and plan for a safe ride home. Motorists should take extra caution while driving by trick-or-treaters and pedestrians by slowing down and moving over. There’s no trick, by following these simple steps you could save your life or someone else’s.” Steven A. Nigrelli, Acting superintendent of New York State Police, said.
DWI STATISTICS
During last year’s enforcement initiative, State Troopers investigated 566 crashes, including 71 crashes that resulted in injuries and two fatalities. Troopers also arrested 133 people for DWI and issued a total of 7,824 tickets for speeding, distracted driving, and other traffic violations.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there is an increased amount of impaired drivers on the road around Halloween, in 2020, 8 percent of the fatalities in drunk-driving crashes involved adults ranging in age from 21 and 34; 11 pedestrians were killed in drunk-driving crashes.
The Halloween impaired driving enforcement initiative is funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
