JAY — State Police have charged four people in connection with what they say was an armed break-in.
According to police, on Nov. 20, around 12:13 a.m., they were called to a resident on Dockum Way in the Town of Jay for a burglary complaint.
The investigation determined that suspects, who were armed, entered a residence without permission, striking the victim in the head and awakening the victim. During the altercation, the suspects held the victim against their will and were demanding money and drugs, police said.
The victim was able to get away from the suspects with non-life-threatening injuries to contact law enforcement, police said.
ARRESTS, CHARGES
On Nov. 28, Richard A. Carnahan Jr., 37, of Keeseville, was arrested for first-degree burglary, causing injury; second-degree kidnapping; second-degree assault; second-degree robbery, aided by another, and first-degree robbery.
He was arraigned in the Town of Jay Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash.
On Dec. 1, Timothy L. Baker, 38, of Peru, was arrested for first-degree burglary, causing injury; second-degree criminal use of a firearm; assault; second-degree robbery, aided by another; second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
He was arraigned in the Town of Jay Court and remanded to Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash.
On Dec. 12, Evita A. Stacey, 38, of Keeseville, was arrested for first-degree burglary, causing injury; assault; second-degree robbery, aided by another; second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
She was arraigned in the Town of North Elba and remanded to the Essex County jail with no bail.
On Dec. 14, Dustin J. Saltmarsh, 37, of Peru, was arrested for fourth and fifth-degree conspiracy. He was arraigned in the Town of Jay Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.