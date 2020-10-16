Episode 13: Quick Hits has a couple different voices this week as McKenzie Delisle calls upon substitutes in staff writers Ben Watson and Sage Lewandowski to join Staff Writer Cara Chapman for the weekly news brief. Night Editor Ben Rowe and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca conclude the show with a history loopback and a sports update, which includes a mini sports rant from Joey regarding college football.
Episode 13: Quick Hits
