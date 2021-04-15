Episode 36: Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio and Night Editor Ben Rowe take part in an epic trivia competition put together by Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. Also, Joe voices his desire for a roller coaster in Plattsburgh. Staff Writer Cara Chapman also joins the podcast and kicks it off with Joey for a news brief.
featured
Press Pass Podcast: Trivia Episode! Also, a Roller Coaster in Plattsburgh?
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
75, of Rand Hill Road, Morrisonville, NY, died March 24, 2021. Services will be private. Burial will be at St. Alexander's Cemetery in Morrisonville, NY. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
It is with a heavy heart we announce that on April 13, 2021 Retired, SMsgt Norman Q Smith passed away peacefully in his Plattsburgh home surrounded by his loved ones. At his request, no services will be held.
Most Popular
Articles
- Conroy, Favro share different takes on alleged jail incidents
- City, town deal to end lawsuits
- Bronx man found guilty for drug possession with intention to sell in Clinton County Court
- Police Log: April 9, 2021
- Second Time Around sells thrifted items, helps local families
- Cheers and Jeers: April 12, 2021
- Union: Inmate broke CO’s jaw
- Cardinal hockey great Pereira loses battle with ALS
- CAN YOU DIG IT?: CVAC volleyball season opens up
- Bailey Ford breaks ground at new Plattsburgh location
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.