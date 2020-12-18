Episode 21: Staff Writer McKenzie Delisle and Sports Editor Joey LaFranca give an update on the local news and sports scenes. Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe, McKenzie and Joey also share some fun stories from their college newspaper days. Some will make you laugh, and some are more on the sentimental side.
Press Pass Podcast: The Normal Talk and College Newspaper Days
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
89, died Dec. 17, 2020, at Victoria House in Plattsburgh . Funeral Mass is Wednesday December 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John's Church . Burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Funeral Home.
James Gebo Jr.,of Bouck St., Dannemora, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at UVM, Burlington, Vt. He was born in Tupper Lake on Sept. 26, 1954, the son of James and Margaret (Gaff) Gebo Sr. Due to Covid-19 services will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with the fam…
80, formerly of Keeseville passed away December 16, 2020 in Winter Haven, FL with her family by her side. She was born on June 25, 1940 in Saranac Lake. Obituary will be posted at a later time.
Most Popular
Articles
- No.Co. family loses son to COVID
- 'We are not losing hope': Family fights cancer, COVID-19
- New housing development in Town of Plattsburgh
- CVAC Fall 2020 John J. Herbert All-Academic Team
- Positive COVID-19 cases
- ICU nurse first local to receive COVID vaccine
- Turning the page: Corner-Stone Bookshop owner ready to sell
- Cliff Haven fire displaces three residents
- Schuyler Falls man faces attempted murder charges
- CCHD reports possible barber shop exposure
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.