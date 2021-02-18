Episode 28: Very fun episode as Staff Writers McKenzie Delisle and Cara Chapman return to the show with Quick Hits alongside Sports Editor Joey LaFranca. Then Joey is joined by Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, Night Editor Ben Rowe and Staff Writer Fernando Alba. Fernando started working for the Press-Republican last month and is still a college student at SUNY Plattsburgh. There's a little bit of everything in this episode.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you